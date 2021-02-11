Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Food Lion Deepens Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

02/11/2021 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailer Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Commitment

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion, already a leader in fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, announced today that Meg Ham, president of Food Lion, has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ coalition. The organization is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance this important work.

In signing this commitment, Food Lion joins a partnership of more than 1,500 CEOs pledging to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace environment where associates have a sense of belonging and feel comfortable discussing diversity and inclusion.

“At Food Lion, our value of care is at the center of everything we do, and one of the ways we care for our associates is by nourishing a sense of belonging,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “Joining the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition gives us a greater opportunity to share and learn best practices from organizations who share our commitment to growing a diverse and inclusive environment. The towns and cities we serve are diverse, and a diverse workforce makes us a better neighbor.”

As a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Food Lion is dedicated to working collaboratively to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through conversation, engagement, and collaboration among organizations, and is committing to four actions:

  1. Continue to cultivate workplaces that support open dialogue on complex, and sometimes difficult conversations about diversity and inclusion
  2. Implement and expand unconscious bias education
  3. Share best known – and unsuccessful – actions
  4. Create and share strategic inclusion and diversity plans with our board of directors

To learn more about the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, visit CEOAction.com.

Food Lion has a long and proud history of fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Last month, Food Lion earned its 12th consecutive perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index. Additionally, the National Business Inclusion Consortium named Food Lion among the Best-of-the-Best corporations in America committed to diversity and inclusion for a fourth consecutive year.

Food Lion also supports nine internal business resource groups, comprised of associates committed to ensuring a sense of belonging for all associates in the organization.

Further, in September 2020, Food Lion announced it had made significant donations to long-standing community partners to support their work to racial equality and justice. All funding was earmarked for related initiatives, including scholarships and internships for Black and African American students, education and social engagement in the Black and African American community, Census participation and voter registration, development of diverse suppliers, education for children on civil rights, police community relations, virtual town halls and community engagement series.

For more on Food Lion’s commitment to supporting a diverse and inclusive workplace, click here.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

Contact:        Food Lion Media Relations
 704-245-3317
 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a886d536-a9a3-4ac6-8a7d-1d5dcf92bb93


Primary Logo

Food Lion Community

Food Lion Community - Nourishing a Sense of Belonging

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aSAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS : To Host A Virtual Discussion With Prognos Health
PR
08:42aSKECHERS : Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Raises Over $1.8 Million to Support Children With Special Needs and Education During COVID-19
BU
08:41aBEASLEY BROADCAST : 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kincade Show Launches Project 11 in Philadelphia
PU
08:41aATTANA : implements organizational changes and accelerates the development of Attana Diagnostics with COVID-19 tests leading the way
AQ
08:40aBTV NEWS ALERT VIDEO : Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Trial Complete for COVID-19 Treatment
NE
08:40aMundoro Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
08:38aDOMTAR : reports US$59M fourth-quarter loss, sales down from year ago
AQ
08:37aGEOVAX LABS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:37aFortis Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividends - 2021
GL
08:35aCan a country prepare for the unforeseen?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Cannabis stocks chill after red-hot rally
3TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
4Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ