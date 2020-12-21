Log in
Food Manufacturing Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

12/21/2020 | 10:06am EST
BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their food manufacturing industry group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005058/en/

Snapshot of BizVibe's food manufacturing industry group and product categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Snapshot of BizVibe's food manufacturing industry group and product categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Discover 13,000+ food manufacturing company profiles on BizVibe. Browse unlimited company profiles for free

Establishments listed in this classification include food manufacturing companies who are engaged in any of the following; coffee and tea manufacturing, spice manufacturing, flavouring syrup manufacturing, mayonnaise and dressing manufacturing, snack manufacturing, and/or roasted nut manufacturing.​ BizVibe’s detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with food manufacturing companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/other-food-manufacturing/

BizVibe’s Food Manufacturing Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries

100+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What’s in a Company Profile?

  • Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
  • Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
  • Company performance and risk monitoring
  • Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
  • Accurate and up-to-date company information

Top Countries

BizVibe’s platform contains 13,000+ food manufacturing company profiles which span across 100+ countries:

  • 3,000+ companies in USA
  • 700+ companies in UK
  • 500+ companies in Canada
  • 400+ companies in Australia
  • 300+ companies in India

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all food manufacturing into 100+ product and service categories including:

  • Roasted nuts and seeds
  • Corn snacks
  • Coffee
  • Beverage bases
  • Salad dressings

View all related product and service categories

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within food manufacturing categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

  • Financial News
  • M&A Partnerships
  • Product/Service Launches
  • Management Moves
  • Compliance and Legal News

Manufacturing Industry Companies

The food manufacturing industry group is a part of BizVibe’s manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:

  • Dairy Product Manufacturing
  • Sugar and Confectionery Product Manufacturing
  • Bakeries and Tortilla Manufacturing
  • Grain and Oilseed Milling
  • Animal Food Manufacturing

View all manufacturing categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, BizVibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.


© Business Wire 2020
