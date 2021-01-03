Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Courage Production, LLC. Recalls Ready-to-Eat, Fully Cooked Polish Sausage Products due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

01/03/2021 | 07:32am GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2021 - Courage Production, LLC., a Fairfield, Calif., establishment is recalling approximately 1,645 pounds of Ready-To-Eat, fully cooked Polish sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk (mozzarella cheese), a known allergen that is not declared on the product label.

The sausage products labeled as 'TETON WATERS RANCH POLISH SAUSAGE,' may contain a sausage product with mozzarella cheese. The products were produced on Oct. 9, 2020. The following products are subject to recall [View Labels (PDF Only)]:

  • 10-oz. vacuum packed packages of four 'TETON WATERS RANCH POLISH SAUSAGE' with lot code '202831,' 'Use or Freeze By: JAN/8/21' date and bear establishment number 'Est. 6024' on the side of the packaging label.

These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New York and Oregon.
The problem was discovered after the firm received notification of a customer complaint that product labeled as 'Teton Waters Ranch Polish Sausage,' contained red bell peppers, as well as mozzarella cheese, which were not included on the product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Shane Osterthaler, Director of Food Safety at Courage Production, LLC., at (707) 422-6300. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Rob Engelhart, President of Courage Production, LLC., at (707) 422-6300.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 02 January 2021

© Publicnow 2021
