Food Safety and Inspection Service : FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Chicken and Beef Samosa Products Containing Pastry Ingredients That Have Been Recalled Due to Misbranding

11/21/2020 | 05:49pm EST
Congressional and Public Affairs
Mitch Adams (202) 720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2020 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for chicken and beef samosa products containing spring roll pastries that have been recalled by the manufacturer, Tee Yih Jia (TYJ) Food Manufacturing, due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The products may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A FSIS recall was not requested because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inquiry for the spring roll pastry recall is ongoing. As more information becomes available, FSIS will update this public health alert.

The chicken and beef samosas items were produced from November 11, 2019 through November 11, 2020. The following products are subject to the public health alert:[View Labels (PDF only)]

  • 12-oz. packages containing 12 pieces of 'TAZA CHICKEN SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned chicken' with best by dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.
  • 12-oz. packages containing 12 pieces of 'TAZA BEEF SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned ground beef' with best by dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.
  • 12-oz. packages containing 12 pieces of 'SOUTH ASIAN FOOD Beef SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned ground beef' with best before dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.
  • 12-oz. packages containing 12 pieces of 'SOUTH ASIAN FOOD Chicken SAMOSAS Stuffed pastry with seasoned chicken' with best before dates of November 11, 2020 through November 11, 2021.

The products bear establishment number 'EST. 44163' or 'P-44163' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in California, New York and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 21 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2020 22:48:07 UTC
