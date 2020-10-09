Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

10/09/2020 | 10:40pm EDT

Congressional and Public Affairs
Emmanuel Olufotebi (202) 720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry bowl products, due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically glass. FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items for this public health alert were produced by Taylor Farms in Dallas, Texas on Oct 5 and Oct 6, 2020. The following products subject to the public health alert are:[View Labels (PDF only)]

  • 10-oz. plastic bowl package containing 'MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN' with lot code TFD279AU23 and best by 10/15/2020; or lot code TFD280AU23 and best by 10/16/2020.
  • 10-oz. plastic bowl package containing 'MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH WITH CHICKEN & PESTO' with lot code TFD279AU23 and best by 10/13/20; or lot code TDF280AU23 and best by 10/14/2020.
  • 10-oz. plastic bowl package containing 'MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND PEPPERONI' with lot code TDF279AU23 and best by 10/15/2020; or lot code TDF280AU23 and best by 10/16/2020.
  • 11-oz. plastic bowl package containing 'MEAL SIMPLE SPAGHETTI SQUASH AND MEATBALLS' with lot code TFD279AU23 and best by 10/13/2020; or lot code TFD280AU23 and best by 10/14/2020.

The products bear establishment number 'P-34733' or 'EST. 34733' within the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail locations in San Antonio and Houston, Texas. The problem was discovered when a Taylor Farms employee discovered pieces of glass in product during production.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 02:39:07 UTC
