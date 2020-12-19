Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Nestlé Prepared Foods Recalls Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meal Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

12/19/2020 | 08:11pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2020 - Nestlé Prepared Foods, a Springville, Utah establishment, is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken meal products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020. The following product is subject to recall: [View Label (PDF only)]

  • 8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of 'LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy' with a lot code of 0246595911 and 'Best Before' date of October 2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-9018' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

The problem was discovered on December 18, 2020, by the firm, after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. The firm believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Corporate Communications, Dana Stambaugh, at dana.stambaugh@us.nestle.com or (571) 457-3803.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 01:10:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
