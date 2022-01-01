Food Security and Agriculture Productivity Project - P155513

Private Sector Development Enterprise Development 21% Human Development and Gender Nutrition and Food Security 100% Nutrition 100% Food Security 22%

Urban and Rural Development Rural Development 100% Rural Infrastructure and service delivery 100% Rural Markets 35%

Environment and Natural Resource Management

Footnote: The climate change percentage (climate finance) shown under the Environment and Natural Resource Management Theme refers to the original amount of IBRD/IDA financing that was committed at Board approval stage. The World Bank estimates climate finance ex-ante, using the Joint Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) methodologies for tracking climate finance in climate change adaptation and mitigation.