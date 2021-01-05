Log in
Food and Beverage Expert Joins Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's Board of Directors

01/05/2021
Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - Royal Aloha Franchise Company, which owns Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, is announcing today that food and beverage industry veteran John Coletta is joining its board of directors.

Coletta's experience includes serving as president of Peet's Coffee and co-leading acquisitions and strategic governance for Stumptown Coffee Roasters and Intelligentsia Coffee. He also played a key role in the formation of Trade Coffee, an innovative ecommerce craft coffee company.

Food and Beverage industry expert John Coletta has joined the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Board of Directors.

Additionally, Coletta has held top roles at Quiznos, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Rock Bottom Restaurants/CraftWorks and other companies.

Coletta has also served on numerous boards including CiCi's Pizza and Boulder Beer. As a proven leader, Coletta was honored by the Denver Business Journal as a "40 Under 40" award recipient.

Coletta's appointment to the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii board comes at a time of rapid growth for the company. Acquired by the Royal Aloha Franchise Company last year, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years. More than 10 stores are slated to open in the first half of 2021 and the company has already implemented new branding, packaging and restaurant design, as well as enhanced marketing, training and franchise support.

Along with building its leadership, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has revamped its branding, packaging and restaurant design.

"Much like the care we put into producing only the best premium Hawaiian coffees, we are committed to building a leadership team second to none," said Scott Snyder, CEO. "Doing so puts us in a prime position to execute our growth strategy and equip our franchise partners with everything they need to achieve success."

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 23 franchise locations, with more to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

Contact: Melissa Morris
720-339-8279 (voice/text)
melissa.h.morris@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71434


