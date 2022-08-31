Log in
Food crisis looms in flood-hit Pakistan as prices soar

08/31/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
STORY: Flood-hit Pakistan is heading toward a food crisis

Prices are soaring after the rain devastated crops

especially on common ingredients like potatoes, tomatoes and onions

Gul Dad Khan, Trader:

"The vegetables became short in the market because many roads and bridges were swept away by rains. That's why only small quantities of vegetables are coming to the market. Due to low supply, the prices go up and the vegetables become short in availability."

Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan

More than two million hectares of agricultural land were flooded

Sindh, the hardest-hit province, has seen 27 inches of rain this monsoon period


