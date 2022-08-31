Food crisis looms in flood-hit Pakistan as prices soar

Prices are soaring after the rain devastated crops
especially on common ingredients like potatoes, tomatoes and onions
Gul Dad Khan, Trader:
"The vegetables became short in the market because many roads and bridges were swept away by rains. That's why only small quantities of vegetables are coming to the market. Due to low supply, the prices go up and the vegetables become short in availability."
Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan
More than two million hectares of agricultural land were flooded
Sindh, the hardest-hit province, has seen 27 inches of rain this monsoon period