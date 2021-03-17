Log in
Food for Thought: Grilled Avocado Veggie Ceviche

03/17/2021 | 06:26pm EDT
  • In a medium size mixing bowl, combine red wine vinegar, juices, honey, ginger, powdered bouillon cube and extra virgin olive oil. Whisk to combine, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • To the bowl with the dressing add corn kernels, bell pepper, red onion, purple carrots, cauliflower, serrano and cilantro. Toss to combine, season with more salt and pepper if desired, then set aside to marinate for at least 15 minutes, up to 1 hour.

  • Brush avocado halves and grill pan generously with extra virgin olive oil. Place pan over medium-high heat. Once pan is smoking hot, add avocados cut side down. Grill for 2-3 minutes until avocado has dark grill marks across the surface.

  • Transfer grilled avocados to a serving plate, then fill the cavities with vegetable ceviche. Serve immediately.Serves 8 as a side.

This recipe is brought to you by your health care partners at LVPG Primary Care - reminding you a healthy outside starts from the inside. To learn about LVPG Primary Care or to find a provider near you, visit LVHN.org/primarycare. Ongoing nutrition education is important for your health. Remember to always talk with your doctor should you have any questions about nutrition or your dietary needs.

Disclaimer

Lehigh Valley Health Network Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 22:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
