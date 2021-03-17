Food for Thought: Grilled Avocado Veggie Ceviche

In a medium size mixing bowl, combine red wine vinegar, juices, honey, ginger, powdered bouillon cube and extra virgin olive oil. Whisk to combine, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

To the bowl with the dressing add corn kernels, bell pepper, red onion, purple carrots, cauliflower, serrano and cilantro. Toss to combine, season with more salt and pepper if desired, then set aside to marinate for at least 15 minutes, up to 1 hour.

Brush avocado halves and grill pan generously with extra virgin olive oil. Place pan over medium-high heat. Once pan is smoking hot, add avocados cut side down. Grill for 2-3 minutes until avocado has dark grill marks across the surface.

Transfer grilled avocados to a serving plate, then fill the cavities with vegetable ceviche. Serve immediately.Serves 8 as a side.

