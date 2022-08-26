Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Food, fuel shortages hit Tunisian shops

08/26/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vehicles queue at a petrol station in La Marsa

TUNIS (Reuters) - Some Tunisian shops are rationing goods including cooking oil, sugar and butter, while big queues have hit petrol stations amid a fuel shortage as the government navigates a looming crisis in public finances.

Some grocery shops have restricted customers to single packs of items in short supply, while queues outside petrol stations have blocked traffic in parts of the capital.

President Kais Saied and his government have not commented on the shortages except by announcing an intention to target commodities speculators and hoarders, and by saying they would restructure Tunisia's oil company.

The government sells many imported goods at a highly subsidised rate and a global commodities squeeze has pushed up international prices.

The government has received two tranches of international help this summer, from the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to fund grain purchases, but is also seeking an IMF bailout to finance the budget and pay debt.

"There's no oil or sugar or butter and there is a big shortage of biscuits and snacks," said Azzouz, a shopkeeper in the working class Ettadamon district of Tunis.

Khadija, a woman shopping in the same area, said she could not find any subsidised cooking oil and could not afford other brands. "The situation gets more difficult day by day and we don't know what we're going to do," she said.

Even early on Friday morning queues were building at a petrol station in the La Marsa district of Tunis, including with cars lining the highway along a lane devoted to oncoming traffic.

Silwan al-Samiri, an official in the UGTT labour union's petrol workers' department, told IFM radio on Thursday that the government needed to reach a solution to pay for imports.

President Saied has given little indication of his preferred economic policy since seizing most powers in July 2021 in moves his foes call a coup, apart from public statements criticising corruption and speculators.

(Reporting by Mohamed Argoubi, writing by Angus McDowall)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.49% 99.04 Delayed Quote.30.56%
SOLUTION GROUP 0.00% 0.19 End-of-day quote.-65.45%
WTI -0.96% 91.836 Delayed Quote.23.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pDutch under pressure to rectify 'inhumane' conditions at asylum seeker centre
RE
11:55aPandemic's impact on U.S. productivity may be a wash, research shows
RE
11:52aSouth African rand weakens on hawkish Fed; stocks slip
RE
11:50aFedEx sues crusading delivery contractor, seeks injunction, damages
RE
11:49aStandard group ltd - hy revenue 1.37 bln shillings vs 1.60 bln…
RE
11:47aSTOLTENBERG : Nato needs a strong and predictable allied presence…
RE
11:46aNATO'S STOLTENBERG : Russia's capabilities in the north are a str…
RE
11:37aUp to Justice Dept to determine if national security harmed at Mar-a-Lago, Biden says
RE
11:31aFood, fuel shortages hit Tunisian shops
RE
11:30aRescue boat celebrates as stranded migrants given ok to disembark in Italy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
3U.S. consumer spending misses expectation in July; inflation slows
4Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
5HAPAG-LLOYD : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS