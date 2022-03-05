Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Food prices jump 20.7% yr/yr to hit record high in Feb, U.N. agency says

03/05/2022 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customers walk past a fruit stall at a street market, in Mexico City

(This March 4 story corrects to replace year-on-year pct change in headline and first paragraph to 20.7% from 24.1% after FAO issued an official correction)

ROME (Reuters) - World food prices hit a record high in February, led by a surge in vegetable oils and dairy products, to post a 20.7% increase year-on-year, the U.N. food agency said on Friday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.7 points last month against a downwardly revised 135.4 in January. That figure was previously given as 135.7.

Higher food prices have contributed to a broader surge in inflati
on as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis and the FAO has warned https://reut.rs/3JXHPq7 that the higher costs are putting poorer populations at risk in countries reliant on imports.

FAO economist Upali Galketi Aratchilage said concerns over crop conditions and export availabilities provided only a partial explanation to the increase in global food prices.

"A much bigger push for food price inflation comes from outside food production, particularly the energy, fertilizer and feed sectors," he said. "All these factors tend to squeeze profit margins of food producers, discouraging them from investing and expanding production."

Data for the February report was mostly compiled before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Concerns over tensions in the Black Sea area were already weighing on agricultural markets even before the violence flared, but analysts warn a prolonged conflict could have a major impact on grain exports.

FAO said its vegetable oils index rose 8.5% month-on-month in February to chalk up another record high, propelled by rising palm, soy, and sunflower oil prices. Ukraine and Russia account for about 80% of global exports of sunflower oil.

The cereal price index rose 3.0% on the month, with maize prices up 5.1% and wheat prices increasing 2.1%, largely reflecting uncertainty about global supply flows from Black Sea ports. [GRA/]

FAO's dairy price index increased 6.4%, its sixth consecutive monthly rise, underpinned by tight global supplies, while meat prices rose 1.1% in February.

By contrast, sugar was the sole index to post a decrease, shedding 1.9% from the previous month due partly to favourable production prospects in major exporters India and Thailand.

FAO also issued its first projections for cereal output in 2022, seeing global wheat production rising to 790 million tonnes from 775.4 million in 2021, thanks in part to hopes of high yields and extensive planting in Canada, the United States and Asia.

The U.N. agency cautioned however that its projections did not take into account the possible impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

FAO said maize outputs in Argentina and Brazil in 2022 were forecast at well above-average levels, notably in Brazil where the maize crop was seen reaching a record high 112 million tonnes.

World cereal utilization in 2021/22 was forecast to rise 1.5% above the 2020/21 level, hitting 2.802 billion tonnes. FAO's forecast for world cereal stocks by the close of seasons in 2022 stood at 836 million tonnes.

(Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -1.16% 118.1633 Delayed Quote.2.40%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.43% 5.5456 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.81% 153.525 End-of-day quote.-6.31%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.93% 135.675 End-of-day quote.-0.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.79% 117.96 Delayed Quote.47.08%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.10% 108.02 Delayed Quote.5.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI 5.24% 114.945 Delayed Quote.47.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/04China to strengthen management of commodity reserves -state planner
RE
03/04Canada's Trudeau calls Ukrainians 'courageous lions'
RE
03/04Boeing production ramp-up plans face headwinds like pa…
RE
03/04Boeing aims to reach monthly 737 max output of 47 jets…
RE
03/04China vows to continue its crackdown on industry monopolies
RE
03/04China will reserve some policy room to cope with future risks, finance minister says
RE
03/04China finance minister says will reserve some policy room to cop…
RE
03/04U.S. Embassy in Ukraine calls nuclear power plant attack 'war crime'
RE
03/04China to handle COVID clusters in a targeted, science-based manner
RE
03/04China to gradually boost services for diseases including cancer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOP WRAP 5-Russia declares limited ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities to..
2TOP WRAP 5-Russia declares limited ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities to..
3UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week
4Petrobras : on the transfer of participation in the Búzios field March ..
5China pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign inter..

HOT NEWS