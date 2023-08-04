NIAMEY (Reuters) - Shoppers in Niger's coup-hit capital Niamey face soaring prices for basic foods since the military takeover triggered trade sanctions from West African neighbours.

At one rain-drenched market, customer Ibou Kane said a sack of rice had gone up by more than a third to around 15,000 CFA francs ($25) since the coup prompted the ECOWAS economic and political bloc to close borders and sever commercial ties.

"Frankly, I've felt it in my pocket. And right now ... we're all stocking up," Kane said.

Coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani, who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, has said foreign pressure will make coming weeks and months difficult for all Nigeriens, and called for unity.

There was no obvious panic-buying at Yantala market, but vendors and shoppers were all feeling the pinch. Cooking oil, too, was up to 33,000 CFA a can from 22,000 a few days before.

Standing by deep tubs of grains, merchant Boubacar Salou said he supported the junta's rallying call.

"We mustn't create panic now. Because this affects us all ... It's up to us to show that we are Nigeriens and that we must help those around us, and above all help the new government," he said.

The closure of borders by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) poses a particular threat to landlocked and impoverished Niger. Even before the coup, around 3.3 million of Niger's 26 million people were facing acute food shortages as a hunger crisis grips parts of the region.

'AUTOCRATIC JUNTA'

The Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights and Nigerien Association for Defence of Human Rights urged ECOWAS to reconsider to avoid worsening civilian hardships.

"We are deeply concerned about the consequences of these sanctions, especially their impacts on the supply of essential food products, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, petroleum products, and electricity," said Sita Adamou, head of the Niger group.

"These measures have already begun to affect the Nigerien population, who are regularly facing food and health difficulties."

From detention in the presidential palace, Bazoum also weighed in, writing in a Washington Post opinion article that Niger faced chaos from the coup, by encouraging Islamist insurgents and pressuring the local economy.

"These measures (sanctions) are already demonstrating what a future would look like under an autocratic junta with no vision or reliable allies," he wrote. "The price of rice rose by 40 percent between Sunday and Tuesday, and some neighbourhoods have begun to report shortages of goods and electricity."

Exacerbating the squeeze, various Western nations have already cut aid to Niger, which relies on foreign assistance for 40% of its budget. And the regional central bank cancelled a planned 30 billion CFA bond issuance earlier this week.

($1 = 597 CFA francs)

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Andrew Cawthorne)

By Abdel-Kader Mazou