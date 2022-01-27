Food safety: Iceland has acceptable controls to ensure animal welfare at slaughter

A report published by the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) today concludes that official controls of animal welfare at slaughter in Iceland are generally satisfactory. Controls ensure that animals are spared any avoidable pain, distress or suffering during these operations.

The report follows an audit conducted in Iceland between 4 and 13 October 2021, which found that several improvements had been made in the performance of controls of animal welfare at slaughter and Iceland now ensures better compliance with the relevant EEA provisions since ESA's previous audit conducted in 2014.

ESA's report provides several recommendation on how Iceland can further strengthen animal-slaughter controls, including:

To ensure risk-based planning for official controls on animal welfare at slaughter;

To conduct routine examination of business operators' own-control systems;

To provide appropriate training to staff involved in official controls and ensure that competences are kept up to date;

To include provisions on animal welfare during slaughter in the multi-annual national control programmes, and;

To enhance the credibility of certificates of competency issued to business-operator staff.

In response to ESAs preliminary report, Iceland has provided a plan of corrective actions to address the recommendations. This plan is attached to the report.

Food safety in the EEA

EEA law sets high standards for food and feed safety, and for animal health and welfare.

ESA is responsible for monitoring how Iceland and Norway implement EEA rules on food safety, feed safety and animal health and welfare.

Consequently, ESA performs regular audits in both countries, while Liechtenstein is subject to a different surveillance system for food safety.

ESA's report can be found here.

For further information, please contact: