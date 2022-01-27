Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Food safety: Iceland has acceptable controls to ensure animal welfare at slaughter

01/27/2022 | 05:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A report published by the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) today concludes that official controls of animal welfare at slaughter in Iceland are generally satisfactory. Controls ensure that animals are spared any avoidable pain, distress or suffering during these operations.

The report follows an audit conducted in Iceland between 4 and 13 October 2021, which found that several improvements had been made in the performance of controls of animal welfare at slaughter and Iceland now ensures better compliance with the relevant EEA provisions since ESA's previous audit conducted in 2014.

ESA's report provides several recommendation on how Iceland can further strengthen animal-slaughter controls, including:

  • To ensure risk-based planning for official controls on animal welfare at slaughter;
  • To conduct routine examination of business operators' own-control systems;
  • To provide appropriate training to staff involved in official controls and ensure that competences are kept up to date;
  • To include provisions on animal welfare during slaughter in the multi-annual national control programmes, and;
  • To enhance the credibility of certificates of competency issued to business-operator staff.

In response to ESAs preliminary report, Iceland has provided a plan of corrective actions to address the recommendations. This plan is attached to the report.

Food safety in the EEA

EEA law sets high standards for food and feed safety, and for animal health and welfare.

ESA is responsible for monitoring how Iceland and Norway implement EEA rules on food safety, feed safety and animal health and welfare.

Consequently, ESA performs regular audits in both countries, while Liechtenstein is subject to a different surveillance system for food safety.

ESA's report can be found here.

For further information, please contact:

Disclaimer

EFTA Surveillance Authority published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:24aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : RBC remains Neutral
MD
05:23aPrivate sector hiring drives Spanish unemployment to pre-financial crisis levels
RE
05:22aHong Kong Exchange Fund's 2021 investment income falls 27.7% y/y - HKMA
RE
05:21aUK spending edges up after more people go out as Omicron eases
RE
05:21aSLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:19aONTEX : donates 142,000 baby diapers to Red Cross in Belgium
PU
05:19aS&T : Factsheet
PU
05:19aLITGRID : EU endorsed a support for the second phase projects of the Baltic States' synchronisation
PU
05:19aMEDIATEK : Announcement to purchase Airoha's shares from Gaintech in order to simplify the shareholding structure of Airoha
PU
05:19aMEDIATEK : To announce by MediaTek Inc. and on behalf of subsidiary of capital budgeting of intangible assets approved by Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Stocks drop after Fed's Powell's hawkish stance
3U.S. economy likely regained steam in Q4, 2021 growth seen best in 37 y..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs is less optimistic
5SAP Confirms Higher 4Q Revenue as Cloud Push Continues

HOT NEWS