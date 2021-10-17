Log in
Foodics Earns the Best Place to Work Certification For 2021

10/17/2021 | 12:01am EDT
Foodics, a tech company offering POS Solutions to run and grow restaurant business based on data and insights, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi, Egypt, UAE, Jordan and Kuwait for 2021. Following an unprecedented year of challenges and workplace disruption with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the employees of Foodics continued to enjoy working at the organisation and considered the company a great employer. According to the company results, 81% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 76% in a typical tech company across the region.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Ahmad Alzaini, CEO of the company “Not long ago we were a team of 3 members, today we are over 250 and growing. Foodics would not be the company it is today without the team, clients, board members, investors, and advisors. We get overwhelmed with satisfaction whenever we hear a story about how Foodics has helped someone open their dream restaurant or add another branch. Each idea is a byproduct of the team’s efforts and a vision collectively set on restaurants’ growth”

“Empowerment is at the center of Foodics’ vision: Not only do we strive to empower small businesses with state-of-the-art technology, but also empower our colleagues to be the most innovative, most ambitious versions of themselves. Our motto is “To win the marketplace, you must first win the workplace.” said Abdurrahman Joud, Organizational Development Director.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyses a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

ABOUT FOODICS:

FOODICS is a F&B tech startup based in Saudi Arabia, with a 360° SaaS Ecosystem that forges ahead in the F&B industry by supporting its end-to-end digitization. Its vision is to become a leading Fintech and software trusted partner globally, for retailers and sellers who want to grow their business.

FOODICS’ mission is to empower restaurant and retail owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS and retail management system to enrich their operations. It caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Riyadh, Foodics’ fast-growing demand made it available for businesses and sellers across the MENA region, with 7 offices in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait and Egypt. Foodics, the software, is also available in English, Arabic and French, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies in the MENA region. Foodics serves its customers 24/7 and since its inception, Foodics has successfully processed over 5 billion orders through the platform, and over 51,000+ terminals while catering to over 11,000 F&B brands.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/foodics/


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS