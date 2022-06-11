Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Footage of women's beating sparks outrage in China

06/11/2022 | 04:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Surveillance footage of men assaulting women at a restaurant in the northeastern city of Tangshan has unleashed a flood of outrage on Chinese social media, prompting state media calls for punishment and renewing a debate over the treatment of women.

The graphic video, which has gone viral on China's Weibo social media platform, shows a man approaching a table at a barbecue restaurant and touching a woman around 2:40 a.m. local time on Friday, then striking her after she pushes him away.

In the ensuing brawl, a group of men are seeing brutally attacking the woman and her dining partners. Local police said two women had sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were being treated in hospital.

All nine suspects involved in the case had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon and an investigation is under way, the local Public Security Bureau said in a Weibo post.

Discussion of the assault dominated Chinese social media on Saturday, taking up the top six places of Weibo's most-discussed topics. In a brief online commentary, state television called for the suspects to be severely punished.

But following other recent high-profile cases of the mistreatment of women, a widely shared WeChat post on Saturday took issue with the initial official framing of the assault as a simple act of violence.

"This happened in a society where violence against women is rampant ... . To ignore and suppress the perspective of gender is to deny the violence that people -- as women -- suffer," the anonymous post said.

China Women's News, published by the All-China Women's Federation, said in a commentary on Saturday that "there can only, and must only, be zero tolerance for such vicious cases of serious violations of women's rights and interests."

In February, the plight of a woman in Feng county, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, sparked a public outcry after she appeared chained by the neck in a video on social media that went viral.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Andrew Galbraith


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aPrince Charles calls UK's Rwanda migrants policy 'appalling' -reports
RE
04:32aBeijing bar-linked COVID outbreak 'explosive' in nature -govt spokesman
RE
04:30aPrince Charles calls UK's Rwanda migrants policy 'appalling' -reports
RE
04:19aFootage of women's beating sparks outrage in China
RE
04:10aFootage of women's beating sparks outrage in China
RE
03:45aNZ says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties
RE
03:42aU.S. and allies trade barbs with China, but Ukraine dominates Asia security meet
RE
03:23aU.S. gasoline average pump price tops $5/gallon in historic first
RE
03:13aU.S. Average Retail Gasoline Price Tops $5 A Gallon For The First Time - AAA
RE
03:13aU.s. average retail gasoline price on june 11 increased to $5.00…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal
2National Fertilizers : Contract for Cutting and re-welding of Channel S..
3NRx Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Breakthrough Therapy Designation..
4AM Resources Provides Update to Management Cease Trade Order
5U.S. Average Retail Gasoline Price Tops $5 A Gallon For The First Time ..

HOT NEWS