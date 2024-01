STORY: The video provided by the New York State Department of Transportation shows snow being swept from a road blanketed in white in western New York.

According to a statement sent to Reuters, many travel bans are in place in the region and people are warned to stay at home.

Freezing temperatures in several U.S. regions triggered peak power demand in parts of the country on Wednesday (January 17), after homes and businesses consumed a record amount of natural gas for heating and power generation.