Foothold Technology : Acquires Relevant Health Homes, Adding an Industry Leading Care Management Platform to Its Product Offerings

02/10/2021
Today, Foothold Technology, a leading cloud-based behavioral health and human services EHR software provider backed by ASG, announced its acquisition of Relevant Health Homes, the leading care management platform for Health Homes in New York, from Relevant Healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005189/en/

The Relevant Health Homes product has joined the Foothold umbrella and will soon become known as Foothold Care Management. The entire Relevant Health Homes team has also joined Foothold, and will continue to support the product’s customers. Jacob Hodes, a co-founder at Relevant, has joined Foothold as VP of Care Management, and will continue to lead the Health Homes team. Foothold’s AWARDS product will remain Foothold’s core EHR offering.

Relevant’s other line of business, which provides analytics and population health tools to community health centers, will remain independent from Foothold and will retain the Relevant name and brand. Its work will continue to be led by Brandon Hamilton, Relevant’s other co-founder, who has assumed the role of CEO. In addition to his role at Foothold, Hodes will also maintain a leadership role at Relevant.

“Relevant and Foothold share similar roots and similar missions. Our teams are deeply committed to the agencies we serve and to the people those agencies serve,” says Tyler Hoffman, CEO of Foothold. “I am thrilled to work with Jacob and welcome the Relevant Health Homes team to the Foothold family. They’ve built an exceptional product, deep customer relationships, and an amazing culture. Together, we can accelerate growth of the Health Homes product as Foothold Care Management, and mutually serve our customers better than we could have before.”

Relevant Health Homes was launched in 2012 as an internal project at Community Healthcare Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center that also serves as a New York State-designated lead Health Home. The application grew to become a full-featured care management platform, focused on simplicity and ease of use for care managers while meeting the administrative and compliance requirements of Health Homes.

Today, the platform is used by 129 Care Management Agencies across seven lead Health Homes in New York State. Statewide, more than 40% of the Health Home membership is served by the platform, while in the downstate region, two-thirds of the Health Home membership is served by the platform.

“Building RHH for nine years has been an incredible journey,” said Hodes. “I’m so proud of the team we’ve built, our collaborative work with Health Homes, and the tools we’ve created to support care managers on the ground,” he added. “The move to Foothold, and the backing of ASG, will ensure that the platform continues to grow and thrive as the care management landscape evolves.”

“This move also sets Relevant up for continued success,” said Hamilton. “We’re now a company with a single focus: helping community health centers improve patient outcomes. And we’re in a better position than ever to execute on that mission.”

About Foothold

Foothold Technology is a leading cloud-based behavioral health EHR and human services software provider. Foothold’s federally certified software platform offers full functionality for case management, client tracking, treatment planning, and homeless information management, and allows for participation in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs). Today, Foothold serves more than 1,000 human service organizations across the nation, Puerto Rico, and Guam. In addition to its presence within behavioral health agencies, Foothold is the system of choice for many agencies serving individuals experiencing homelessness or with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

About Relevant

Relevant Healthcare builds digital tools to support community health providers. Our analytics and population health platform is used by more than 45 community health centers across the country, from New York to California to Puerto Rico, to drive improvements in clinical quality and practice operations. Until recently, Relevant also provided the leading care management platform for New York State Health Homes; this product was acquired by Foothold Technology.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.


