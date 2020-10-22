Log in
For 11th Year, Power Rogers, LLP Boasts Largest Recovery Total in Chicago

10/22/2020 | 01:04pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Rogers, LLP has found itself atop the Jury Verdict Reporter's yearly Settlement Report for the 11th year in a row after recovering over $189 million for clients between July 2019 and June 2020.  As reported in Chicago Lawyer Magazine, the firm is accompanied by only 12 others in winning more than $25 million over the year and surpassed its nearest competitor by more than $80 million to earn the #1 spot on the list.

As a personal injury firm, Power Rogers is dedicated to helping the victims of others' negligence.  Serious accidents and loss of life have a profound financial impact on families and can change the course of a person's future.  The Power Rogers team fights for those trying to move forward after an accident, helping them win compensation for medical care, lost wages, and other expenses that follow such an injury.  Its largest settlement last year was a $27+ million recovery in a truck accident/wrongful death case.  Along with individual injuries, the firm has handled high-profile cases including aviation accidents, product liability, government corruption, and medical malpractice. 

The Jury Verdict Reporter's Settlement Report compares results from all law firms within a specific practice area and region.  Its independent editorial team, employed by Law Bulletin Media, confirms settlement details with law firms and defendants before adding a case to the rankings.  Unlike some awards, the Settlement Report does not rely on any type of scoring system—it simply looks at the firm with the largest dollar amount recovered.  The Power Rogers team is proud to have earned the top spot on the list for the 11th year in a row.  They see the honor as a testament to the compassion and dedication each team member brings to work every day.

Power Rogers, LLP has recovered over $4 billion for personal injury victims in Chicago and nationwide.  The firm currently holds the record for the largest personal injury award ($100 million) and medical malpractice verdict ($55.4 million) in Illinois.  Its team has also been behind efforts to improve policies and regulations that protect consumer safety.  Compassionate service to clients paired with fearless advocacy in the courtroom is the hallmark of Power Rogers.  The firm can be reached online at www.powerrogers.com/ or by phone at (312) 313-0202.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-11th-year-power-rogers-llp-boasts-largest-recovery-total-in-chicago-301158239.html

SOURCE Power Rogers, LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

