Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

For Affleck and Damon, working together is a lot of fun

09/11/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 78th Venice Film Festival

VENICE (Reuters) - Childhood friends and Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon said teaming up again to write "The Last Duel", Ridley Scott's film about rape and justice in medieval France, was above all a lot of fun.

The movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, tells the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France, where two knights squared off in the belief that the outcome of their battle would reveal the truth behind a noblewoman's claim that she was raped.

Damon and Affleck, who also star in the film, co-wrote the script, the first time the two actors have worked on a screenplay together since "Good Will Hunting", which earned them an Oscar in 1997 and catapulted two unknown twenty-somethings into Hollywood fame.

"The big thing for me about this process was how much fun the process was and how important that is for me and my quality of life and how much I enjoy working with people that I like and love and respect," Affleck told Reuters in a joint interview with Damon on Saturday.

Damon, who at times interrupted Affleck to crack a joke, echoed his words: "It' about working with the people you love. It makes it better."

Damon stars as Jean de Carrouges, fighting to avenge the rape of his wife Marguerite and restore his family's honour by challenging her alleged attacker Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver, to a duel.

The film is divided in three chapters, written from each of the three protagonists' perspectives, with the woman's point of view written by U.S. director and screenwriter Nicole Holofcener.

(Reporting by Hanna Rantala, Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pGreek PM says economy to rebound 5.9% this year, outlines tax relief
RE
02:34pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 656,318 Due To Coronavirus In Its Report On Saturday
RE
02:34pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 40,870,648 in its report on saturday versus 40,703,234 in previous report on sept 10
RE
02:33pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 656,318 due to coronavirus in its report on saturday vs 654,409 in previous report on sept 10
RE
02:12pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Ida
PU
02:11pU.s. cdc says 1.71 mln people received an additional covid-19 vaccine dose since august 13, 2021
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc says 178,328,389 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 11 versus 177,899,458 individuals as of sept 10
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc says 209,099,300 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 11 versus 208,704,230 individuals as of sept 10
RE
02:09pU.s. cdc says administered 379,472,220 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 11 vs 378,569,717 doses administered as of sept 10
RE
02:08pU.s. cdc says delivered 456,755,075 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 11 vs 454,332,805 doses delivered as of sept 10
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Loading resumes at two Libyan oil ports, NOC says
2Tencent : Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry g..
3Apple : Analysis-Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight aga..
4Walt Disney : Disney Announces Exclusive Theatrical Windows for Remaini..
5U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors..

HOT NEWS