Gabriel T. Rubin

For-profit colleges that leave student borrowers with high debt loads and low incomes will risk losing out on federal student aid funding under a finalized rule the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

The rule requires that graduates from private, for-profit colleges have annual debt payments that are no higher than 8% of their annual earnings, or 20% of their discretionary income, defined as income above 150% of the poverty line. It also requires at least half of graduates from these schools to have higher earnings than a typical high-school graduate in their state who never pursued a higher education.

The regulation, known as the gainful employment rule, also applies to certain certificate programs across a broader range of schools. It is scheduled to go into effect next July.

The Education Department estimated the rule would protect around 700,000 students annually who would otherwise enroll in a low-performing program. Schools that fail to meet these standards would be required to warn students that the program could lose eligibility for federal loan funds, and schools that fail to meet the same metric twice in a three-year period would lose access to federal student aid.

"Today's final rules answer President Biden's call to hold colleges accountable for rising costs and protect students from unaffordable college debt," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

For-profit schools slammed the proposal and said that the department was putting its "thumb on the scale" against them.

"The Department has rushed the process, overlooking critical issues, to hastily implement and weaponize a final Gainful Employment rule against for-profit institutions," said Jason Altmire, chief executive of Career Education Colleges and Universities, an industry group.

