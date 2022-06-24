For 'The Color Purple' author, it was abortion or suicide

Walker once wrote: "Abortion, for many women, is more than an experience of suffering beyond anything most men will ever know, it is an act of mercy, and an act of self-defense." Asked to unpack her words on the day the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion got overturned in a 6-3 ruling powered by the Supreme Court's conservative majority, Walker said, "It's an act of mercy for the woman who often has no alternative... That you have a life that's worth protecting so that you are able to contribute to society. So an abortion, in that sense, is self-defense."

Walker concluded by saying that age and experience made her free to speak out, "I have a lot less to lose than a lot of younger women and men... it seems to me... I can say what I think about this and it's wrong. That ruling is wrong and this country will suffer dreadfully from it."