For the 12th Time, Access Recognized on the Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 43 Percent

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced that it is being recognized for the 12th year on the Inc. magazine annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing and most successful private companies. Access’ ranking was determined based on its three-year revenue growth of 43 percent.



Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given the unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months. Among the list’s 5,000, those companies together added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

“It is an honor to once again be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America,” said Ken Davis, Access CEO. “As a leading information management services provider, we are grateful to have earned the business of over 33,000 companies; entrusted to protect and manage information for millions of people. We pride ourselves on empowering organizations to support and enable their full information management lifecycles, and we do this with innovation and our personalized, client-centric approach.” He adds that with the move towards remote and hybrid work environments, Access is utilizing leading-edge technologies to continually evolve its information management solutions.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts:

Melissa Kolodziej/Access

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com

Bonnie Elgie/ BE PR for Access

403-630-6164

bonnie@bonnieelgie-pr.com

PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6b2693b5-a521-4ad3-a080-cadeae5f42e2