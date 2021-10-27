For the benefit of 3.1 million inhabitants, CABEI promotes sustainable competitiveness in Honduras and Nicaragua through the expansion and reinforcement of their electricity transmission systems

Tegucigalpa, October 27, 2021.- To prepare seven feasibility studies to support Honduras and Nicaragua in expanding and strengthening their electricity transmission systems, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) approved non-reimbursable technical cooperation in the amount of US$1.4 million to finance them.

The Technical Cooperation will be carried out in three stages. The first stage will analyze the regulatory and financial feasibility that will define the applicable mechanisms to carry out electricity transmission works in each country, while the second and third stages will carry out the technical and environmental feasibility studies associated with each work.

CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi explained: "The feasibility studies that will be obtained through the execution of these resources approved by CABEI will be the basis for the development of important electricity transmission works that will promote competitiveness and improve the quality of life of Hondurans and Nicaraguans. It will also strengthen the country's electrical transmission capacity and increase the reliability and transfer capacity of electrical energy at the regional level".

The projects contemplated for cooperation in Honduras are: the Amarateca - Talanga transmission line (AMT - TLG); reactive compensation in the Honduran electrical system, the La Entrada - Santa Rosa de Copan transmission line (LEC-SRS), and the Agua Caliente - Los Prados transmission line (AGC - PRD). Meanwhile in Nicaragua: the Terrabona - Malpaisillo (TERR-MPL) transmission line, the increase in the capacity of the Acahualinca - Managua 138 kV line, and the expansion of the capacity of the Rivas-Nandaime-Catarina transmission line. All of these projects will improve the reliability and quality of the electricity supply for end customers in Nicaragua and Honduras.

The cooperation resources come from CABEI's Technical Cooperation Fund (FONTEC) of the Preinvestment and Technical Cooperation Financing Program, under the modality of Financing for High Regional Impact Initiatives and are in line with the commitment to promote initiatives to improve sustainable competitiveness through energy diversification and modernization of the sector by improving efficiency and reducing costs.