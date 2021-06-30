Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

For the first time, the AMF approves a bond prospectus that allows the listing of Sustainable Linked Bonds on Euronext Paris

06/30/2021 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
For the first time, the AMF approves a bond prospectus that allows the listing of Sustainable Linked Bonds on Euronext Paris

Sustainable-Linked Bonds (SLB) are debt securities with a financial incentive for the issuer to commit to a more 'sustainable' business model. SLB issuances are expected to increase over the next few years. The French legal framework allows the issue of these securities under French law.

On 11 May 2021, the AMF approved a prospectus allowing listing of French Sustainable Linked Bonds (SLB) on Euronext Paris. Unlike green bonds, where the funds raised are used to finance 'green assets', coupon payments for SLBs increase automatically at a predefined date if the issuer has failed to meet the sustainability targets set at the time of issue. These quantified sustainability targets are set through key performance indicators (KPIs) defined in the prospectus.

A market set to grow

SLB issues have developed discreetly in recent months in Europe, mainly through private placements without publication of a prospectus. The AMF expects these issues to become more widespread and to expand to include bond transactions admitted to trading on regulated markets.

This new sustainable financing tool, which complements existing tools, is likely to be developed over the next few years. It will of course be up to issuers to convince investors of the credibility of the parameters they have selected (KPIs, coupon enhancement, etc.). This development should enable the Paris financial centre to move towards a more sustainable business model that is compatible with the commitments made in this area.

As part of its review of the relevant prospectuses, the AMF will assist issuers of SLBs, which may be subject to French law. In particular, in their prospectus subject to French law, issuers may provide for methodological changes to the calculation of KPIs during the life of the SLB. These changes may be made either in prior consultation with the holders where required or unilaterally where such changes, relating to very specific points and within certain limits, are determined in the prospectus and do not have a material adverse effect on the interests of the holders.

Disclaimer

AMF - Financial Markets Authority of the French Republic published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 06:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:00aNokia MulteFire solution unlocks global unlicensed spectrum for private 4.9G/LTE
GL
03:00aNOKIA OYJ  : MulteFire solution unlocks global unlicensed spectrum for private 4.9G/LTE
AQ
03:00aGIVAUDAN AG  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:00aEnergy transition for power sector creating new risks says Willis Towers Watson Review
GL
03:00aCanadian HR Reporter Announces Boyden Canada as a Winner in Readers' Choice Awards 2021
GL
02:59aQUANTAFUEL ASA  : | Quantafuel reaches significant milestones at Skive
AQ
02:59aZALANDO  : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:58aFCDU Lending Declines Further in Q1 2021
PU
02:58aDEUTSCHE BANK  : license to sponsor Hong Kong IPOs suspended -source
RE
02:57aCYXONE  : explores expanding into new regions to mitigate potential delay in Covid-19 trial completion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1K+S AG : K+S : Global shares hold near highs as investors await U.S. jobs data
2Dollar loiters near recent peaks as payrolls test looms
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
4Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
5EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. : EXTREME : The 10 most powerful companies in enterprise networking 2021

HOT NEWS