MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Forbes Recognizes College of DuPage as Top Midsized Employer

03/03/2021 | 03:55pm EST
Glen Ellyn, Ill., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College of DuPage has been named to Forbes Magazine’s prestigious list of America’s Best Midsized Employers for 2021, ranking second among community colleges, 17th in the education category and 292nd overall.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own.

The ranking is divided into two lists: one for large companies with more than 5,000 U.S. employees and another for midsize companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees. COD employs approximately 3,000 faculty and staff members.

“The companies on our list of America’s Best Midsize Employers have risen to the occasion, adapting in ways that benefit both their customers and employees,” said Forbes Careers Staff Writer Kristin Stoller.

COD President Dr. Brian Caputo said the recognition reflects the dedication of faculty and staff to help students achieve their goals and create a culture of caring throughout the entire institution.

“We are deeply grateful for this national recognition by Forbes magazine to be named as a top employer among so many leading organizations across the country,” he said. “Our faculty and staff work extremely hard to meet the needs of our students and collectively create a culture of caring.”

View the full list of America’s Best Midsized Employers.


Jennifer Duda
College of DuPage
(630) 942-3097
dudajen@cod.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2021
