Forbes recognizes Terry Cook on America's Top Wealth Advisors 2021

Parcion Private Wealth, a Seattle-area wealth management firm focused on helping business owners and entrepreneurs optimize wealth events, is pleased to announce that Managing Principal Terry Cook, CFP®, CIMA® has been recognized as one of the top-ranked advisors in the country. In Forbes’ ranking of America’s Top Wealth Advisors for 2021, Cook was ranked in the top 100 advisors.

The award, issued on August 24, 2021, is drawn from independent analysis conducted by SHOOK Research, which employs an amalgam of telephone and in-person interviews, coupled with an examination of criteria from 2020, including industry experience, compliance, and assets under management. Forbes/SHOOK Research ranking is for 2021, with the evaluation concluding in August of 2021. Portfolio performance is not a factor.

“I’m extremely honored by this recognition,” Cook said. “Being among the top wealth advisors in the nation is a testament to the entire Parcion Private Wealth team of experienced, passionate and talented people who continue to serve our clients and help them achieve their goals.”

Cook is one of only three wealth advisors in Washington state to crack the top 100 list.

Throughout his 30-year career in finance, Cook has focused on providing advanced planning around cash flow modeling, wealth transfer goals, customized investment policies and guidance through major liquidity events.

Cook founded Parcion Private Wealth alongside other principals at the firm in 2019 as an independent, multi-family office specifically focused on wealth events. As managing partner, Cook has focused the firm around building strong partnerships between advisors and clients, helping them preserve the legacy they’ve built to support their families and communities.

Since its founding, Parcion’s assets under management has grown to $1.6 billion, and as important, the company has built an extraordinary team of advisors and wealth management professionals.

“A big part of our mission at Parcion is to create a workplace that attracts smart, dedicated, client-obsessed people,” Cook added. “We’ve been quite successful in that mission and look forward continuing to be the trusted choice for the clients we serve.”

About Parcion Private Wealth

Parcion Private Wealth is an independent multi-family office that partners with entrepreneurs, business owners and their families to optimize wealth events and beyond through smart planning, strong advocacy and prudent investment management. With headquarters in the Seattle area, Parcion’s experienced team helps clients preserve the legacy they’ve built to support their families and communities. Learn more at www.parcionpw.com.

