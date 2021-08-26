Forbes to go public through $630 mln SPAC merger

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The publisher of the Forbes magazine,
Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc, will go public through a
merger with a blank-check acquisition firm in a deal that values
the combined entity at $630 million, the companies said on
Thursday.
The deal with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd, which is
expected to fetch $600 million of proceeds for the business news
and information company, also includes a private investment in
public equity (PIPE) of $400 million.
SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) are shell
companies that raise funds in an initial public offering with
the aim of merging with a private company, which becomes public
as result.
In June, online media outlet BuzzFeed also agreed to go
public through a merger with a SPAC.
After the deal closes, Forbes will list on the New York
Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FRBS."
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)