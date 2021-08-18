Forced Physics Data Center Technology : Celebrates First Installation of Edgeility System Designed for Edge and On Premise Locations

Micro Data Center operates outdoors in desert heat with no A/Cs, no water

Forced Physics Data Center Technology celebrates the first installation of the new Edgeility System. Cooled with proprietary JouleForce® Technology, this micro data center provides the thermal solution the industry needs for Edge and on premise distributed compute. This positions Forced Physics DCT to serve markets previously limited by other cooling solutions.

The Forced Physics DCT & Sun West Engineering team celebrate their first Edgeility System installation - a micro data center cooled with proprietary JouleForce® technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

This first Edgeility System has been deployed outdoors at Sun West Engineering in Phoenix, AZ, where summer temperatures reach over 110 degrees. Even in extreme heat, the system is designed to run smoothly without air conditioning, liquid, or server fans. The unit can support up to 24kW and has only one moving part with a highly efficient, reliable industrial blower.

Sun West Engineering is not only the first Edgeility customer, but also the manufacturer of the enclosure. "We were early supporters of Forced Physics because it’s something we believe in," says Phil McCoy, President of Sun West Engineering. "Any energy reducing technology in the high growth data handling environment is bound to grow legs. We’ve worked with the giants in the telecom industry and know what it takes to build a robust enclosure for data center environments."

Customers want to process and analyze data in near real time, and they want to do it close to where the data is created and used. Whether located at a solar farm, restaurant, healthcare facility, retail outlet, or gas and oil field, our Edgeility System can capture data on site with low latency and lower costs. Enterprise clients can locate their system where they choose - a rooftop, parking lot, garage, or unused room.

“There is tremendous value in an Edge system that does not rely on liquid or air conditioning. Our Edgeility System allows customers to compute anywhere - even the harshest environments,” states Scott Davis, CEO and inventor. “This is the breakthrough the industry needs to enable data collection closest to the source.”

Customers can save up to 40% compared to conventional systems thanks to the Edgeility System’s simplified infrastructure and low operating costs. This is also the greenest technology available, with up to 90% reduction in cooling energy and no water used for cooling.

For backup power, this unit has been configured with an innovative BlueTray4000™ battery from Natron Energy.

“Our battery’s unique characteristics such as wide operating temperature range, long life, safety, and sustainability are well suited for Edgeility System deployments in harsh outdoor environments,” said Jack Pouchet, VP Sales, Natron Energy.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with our strategic partners on offering this game-changing solution for the fast-growing Edge and Services markets,” Davis says. “This opens up a lot of possibilities for the industry.”

About Forced Physics DCT

Forced Physics DCT provides robust compact micro data center systems as part of their Edgeility offering. Proprietary JouleForce® cooling technology eliminates the need for liquid, chilled rack inlet air, and server fans. Customers receive the benefits of lower costs and higher reliability. Compute Anywhere capability allows data to be captured at the Edge or on-prem in even the harshest environments. Edgeility Services offers IaaS or bare metal offerings for those seeking distributed compute and low latency. This highly sustainable technology reduces energy requirements and uses no water.

About Sun West Engineering

Sun West Engineering offers engineering and manufacturing services. In business for over 35 years, they have established a reputation as an industry leader for their innovative approach in developing quality custom solutions for the communication industry. They have acquired vast knowledge of what it takes to build ruggedized and efficient enclosures for data center and telecom environments.

About Natron Energy

Natron Energy manufactures battery products based on a unique Prussian blue chemistry. Natron’s batteries are UL 1973 recognized, offer higher power density, faster recharge, and significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron builds its batteries using commodity materials on existing cell manufacturing lines. Natron’s mission is to transform industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing lower cost, longer lasting, more efficient, safer batteries.

