Forced Switching is Forced Inefficiency

The Surface Transportation Board (STB) - the agency that oversees freight railroad economic regulations - may force railroads to turn over traffic to competitors. This forced switching rule would slow rail operations and hurt shippers, consumers, the environment and the economy. Such market intervention is widely opposed and lacks justification.

Forced switching (which is a form of forced access) would allow the government to force Railroad 1 to hand-off traffic to Railroad 2 without any evidence of anticompetitive behavior. Switching is an operationally complex series of movements, so railroads only perform switching when the facilities allow it. That could change under this rule.

Switching already happens through private negotiations.

And the government can order switching in the event of anticompetitive conduct. Switching is usually reciprocal. To meet customer needs, railroads work together daily to perform necessary switches, pursuant to negotiated agreements. These switches are done in markets where it makes operational and economic sense for both railroads.

Any shipper who believes a carrier is abusing its market power by engaging in anti-competitive conduct can already file a case at the STB, and if true, the STB can order the switch and then set the terms of the switch if the railroads cannot agree. Recent proposed regulation in this area has sought to remove the need to show anticompetitive conduct. This would lead to on-demand switching for a vast majority of shippers that has great potential to harm the network.

And the government can order switching in the event of anticompetitive conduct. Switching is usually reciprocal. To meet customer needs, railroads work together daily to perform necessary switches, pursuant to negotiated agreements. These switches are done in markets where it makes operational and economic sense for both railroads. Any shipper who believes a carrier is abusing its market power by engaging in anti-competitive conduct can already file a case at the STB, and if true, the STB can order the switch and then set the terms of the switch if the railroads cannot agree. Recent proposed regulation in this area has sought to remove the need to show anticompetitive conduct. This would lead to on-demand switching for a vast majority of shippers that has great potential to harm the network. New regulation ignores the competition railroads face.

Railroads face fierce competition from trucks, barges and other market forces. To respond to a changing and competitive marketplace - and better serve emerging customers - railroads

continually improve their networks through investments in infrastructure, equipment, training, operations and technology.

Technological, regulatory and structural changes over time have disrupted the freight market and those disruptions will only increase in the future. Autonomous and/or platooned trucks will reduce costs for rail's top competitor, which could limit rail's competitive advantages of scale and distance. Policy should not be made in a vacuum or with the mistaken belief that freight markets are static.

Railroads face fierce from trucks, barges and other market forces. To respond to a changing and competitive marketplace - and better serve emerging customers - railroads continually improve their networks through investments in infrastructure, equipment, training, operations and technology. Technological, regulatory and structural changes over time have disrupted the freight market and those disruptions will only increase in the future. Autonomous and/or platooned trucks will reduce costs for rail's top competitor, which could limit rail's competitive advantages of scale and distance. Policy should not be made in a vacuum or with the mistaken belief that freight markets are static. Railroad consolidation has not limited competition.

Consolidation also is not a justification for forced access. Since 1960, shippers who were served by more than one railroad before a major rail merger are still served by more than one railroad after the merger. Additionally, consolidations brought greater efficiencies and more effective service that benefitted everyone. Most rail customers - including those served by only one railroad - do not need STB regulatory protection because market forces ensure competitive rates and service.

February 2022 AAR.org/Forced-Switching