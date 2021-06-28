Log in
Forcht Bank : Named Best Bank in Kentucky

06/28/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Forcht Bank has recently been named the 2021 Best Bank in Kentucky by Forbes Magazine’s Best-In-State Banks list. Forcht Bank is listed as the #1 ranked bank in Kentucky ahead of four other banks that also made the list of Best-In-State Banks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005652/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Across all states, 135 banks were recognized, which equates to only the top 2.7% of all U.S.-based financial institutions. Forbes partnered with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to identify the best banks in each state based on customer surveys. The surveys collected consumer scoring in areas of overall satisfaction, trust, branch services, digital services, customer service, financial advice, and terms and conditions.

“We are excited to be named the Best Bank in Kentucky as a result of our customers’ survey data,” said Tucker Ballinger, Forcht Bank President & CEO. “It’s a tremendous affirmation that the work we do each day is providing value to our customers throughout Kentucky and Ohio.”

To learn more, visit: www.forbes.com/best-in-state-banks/

According to Forbes.com, there are just over 5,000 banks nationwide, most of them local community banks that are vital to American life, offering low-cost financial products and personalized customer service. Understanding the important role community banks play in both rural and metro markets, Forcht Bank offers personal banking services, home mortgage lending, business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. Delivering personalized service combined with products typically found in larger financial institutions is how Forcht Bank has continued to differentiate itself and grow.

Forcht Bank is a Kentucky-owned community bank with approximately $1.5 billion in assets and 24 banking centers in 13 counties in Kentucky and Ohio - Fayette, Jefferson, Boone, Grant, Madison, Taylor, Pulaski, Laurel, Whitley, Knox, Green, and Hamilton (OH). www.forchtbank.com


© Business Wire 2021
