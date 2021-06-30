Forcura : Announces Kno2 as a Strategic Connectivity Partner

Enhanced interoperability enables more organized, aggregated and actionable clinical information for Forcura clients.

Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care coordination and transitions, announces its partnership with Kno2®, a purpose-driven company who has set out to connect all participants involved with patient care to enable the secure, effortless, and maximized exchange of patient information. This strategic partnership expands Forcura’s functionality for clients to receive, review, and accept all patient referrals in a single care coordination dashboard. Kno2’s Interoperability as a Service™ enables access to millions of healthcare providers via Direct secure messaging, patient information query and patient care networks guided by connectivity assessments and analytics.

Forcura delivers workflow and care team communication and collaboration solutions for over 600 post-acute healthcare providers in over 7000 locations across the United States. The company currently has integrations with seven leading post-acute electronic health records (EHRs) and now, through the partnership with Kno2, adds an additional 50+ integrations to EHR and digital health platforms. This partnership will enable Forcura, connected by Kno2, to expedite its strategy to optimize care transitions and coordination by creating a connected framework for all patient data. The result in post-acute will be:

A holistic view of patient information that makes it simple for the user to review and take action.

Safer care transitions as urgent data, such as current medications and high-risk comorbidities, are prioritized.

More efficient and effective care coordination and treatment, as internal and external providers exchange and synchronize clinical intelligence.

More modernized providers who can automate referrals and revenue cycle workflows and share back clinical outcomes to their stakeholders.

“The healthcare community has often incorrectly viewed Kno2 and Forcura as competitors. The partnership with Forcura demonstrates the discrete value both companies bring to healthcare and the exponential power of a partnership. Kno2 continues its passion for delivering the largest aggregation of networks, valuable end points, over 50 EHR and digital health platforms and growing natively integrated to Kno2 through one set of APIs. Forcura delivers a relevant and powerful end user experience that brings critical healthcare workflows such as managing the patient throughout their lifecycle into a powerful user interface,” stated Therasa Bell, President and Chief Technology officer at Kno2. “We are very excited to exhibit the power of Kno2’s broad connectivity to Forcura’s robust workflow engine.”

“One of Forcura’s top priorities is to source and make available to our clients patient data wherever patients are in their care journey, removing the complexity from this process and empowering better patient care,” says Annie Erstling, Chief Strategy Officer at Forcura. She adds, “Kno2 is the nation’s largest healthcare network aggregator and leading provider of interoperability, making them the perfect partner for us to achieve this goal.”

About Kno2

Kno2® is leading healthcare’s path to interoperability across every patient care setting with the capability to send, receive, find and use patient information with everyone. Through Kno2’s Interoperability as a Service™, common exchange methods including cloud fax, Direct secure messaging using the DirectTrust™ framework, patient information query with providers live on Carequality, including those connected through CommonWell Health Alliance®, IHE profiles, HL7 messaging, Fast Interoperability Healthcare Resources (FHIR), patient care networks (Referrals, ACOs, HIEs), and other forms of exchange are standardized into simple send and receive workflows, from virtually any source. The innovative technology is smart enough to determine the most interoperable form of exchange to ensure that content flows freely between systems and providers. All this functionality is available to providers and technology vendors through a simple set of REST-based APIs or through a Kno2 portal.

About Forcura

Forcura, a leading healthcare technology with a deep commitment to enabling better patient care, facilitates safe patient transitions and care coordination on behalf of providers across the continuum. The Forcura Care Coordination Platform combines provider workflow and collaboration tools, patient and provider engagement capabilities and analytics powered by frictionless clinical data exchange to support the unique needs of healthcare providers across numerous care settings and services. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005569/en/