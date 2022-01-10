Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ford Beckett Launching Line of Capital Protected Investment Products Amid New Expansion

01/10/2022 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Ford Beckett, A Hong Kong based international financial advisory firm, has announced on Wednesday at a press conference that the company plans to unveil a new range of limited risk and capital protected products, with the news of their huge tactical expansion into Luxembourg, Monaco and Switzerland.

Felix Weyland managing partner at Ford Beckett explained at the conference "With this new expansion for our company, we aim to provide both new and existing clients with a range of exciting capital protected investment products, which allow for a limited risk stepping stone into the financial markets, as well as providing a great addition to existing portfolios. With the Global pandemic still ongoing, we have had time to reflect on what our clients need, and we believe that our move to acquire office space in Luxembourg, Monaco and Switzerland to be a great move for our clients to bring them an office closer to home. With the great year our company has experienced in 2021, we feel now is the time to announce our expansion as a company."

With Ford Beckett's expertise and vast network in the financial industry, the company is positioned to strengthen their client base and investment platform with the international expansion and this is just the beginning of their expansion plan. In 2021, Ford Beckett saw exponential growth of their client base, thanks to many new investors looking to make passive income, as well as having a strong team of investment advisors on the front lines.

About Ford Beckett

Ford Beckett, over the years has built a strong reputation within the financial industry, by bringing the best out of their team of financial experts who share years of experience in the industry, and combining their extensive knowledge with the advanced technology to ensure we as a company generate our clients returns that meet and exceed their goals. Every Ford Beckett financial advisor is trained to provide our vast client base with a large number of services and strategies that can replace or co-exist with their current financial plans.

Media Contact:

Company name: Ford Beckett
Contact name: Chiu Bennet
Company address: One Hennessy, Level 12, 1 Hennessy Road, Hong Kong
Website URL: www.fordbeckett.com
Phone: +852 3018 3094

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109548


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aSKF acquires additive manufacturing company
AQ
10:31aMurgröna Holding owns approximately 95.5 per cent of the total number of shares in ICA Gruppen and further extends the acceptance period
AQ
10:31aReply Increases Its Presence in North America by Acquiring Enowa LLC and The Spur Group
BU
10:31aRecurrent Shows EV Prices Soared in 2021, Benefitting Tesla the Most
GL
10:31aRecurrent Shows EV Prices Soared in 2021, Benefitting Tesla the Most
GL
10:31aClearGov Announces $20MM Growth Round Led By Frontier Growth To Support Rapid Client Adoption
BU
10:31aXTPL S.A. : XTPL and Nano Dimension announce collaboration to develop next-generation conductive nanoink
EQ
10:31aNew Rental Kit Simplifies Interlaboratory Comparison (ILC)
GL
10:31a13 Companies to Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentation Series
GL
10:31aHarrison Street and Core Spaces Launch $1.5 Billion Build-to-Rent Joint Venture
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS