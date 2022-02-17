Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ford, Volvo join Redwood in EV battery recycling push in California

02/17/2022 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford produces F-series pickup in Dearborn

(Reuters) - Ford Motor and Geely Automobile's Volvo Cars will join battery recycling startup Redwood Materials in developing processes, starting in California, to collect end-of-life batteries from electric and hybrid vehicles and recover the materials for use in new batteries, the companies said Thursday.

Redwood Materials, co-founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel, formed an earlier partnership last fall with Ford to develop a "closed loop" or circular supply chain for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, from raw materials to recycling.

On Thursday, Redwood Materials said it would work directly with dealers and dismantlers in California to identify and recover end-of-life battery packs. The materials in those packs will be recovered and recycled at Redwood Materials facilities in northern Nevada.

U.S. automakers Ford and General Motors Co (GM) have said the battery recycling effort is crucial in efforts to develop a domestic supply chain to meet increasing EV demand.

GM and battery partner LG Energy Solution last year announced a partnership with startup Li-Cycle to recycle battery scrap material from Ultium Cells, the GM-LG joint venture that is building battery plants in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

Redwood Materials has similar partnerships with battery makers Panasonic in Nevada and Envision AESC in Tennessee, as well as with Amazon. Ford and Amazon are among the investors in Redwood Materials.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Paul Lienert


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -2.42% 209.35 Delayed Quote.2.38%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.10% 3167.19 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.72% 17.695 Delayed Quote.-13.29%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.23% 17.06 Delayed Quote.-19.72%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.31% 49.275 Delayed Quote.-13.99%
LG CHEM, LTD. 4.98% 653000 End-of-day quote.6.18%
LG CORP. 1.06% 76300 End-of-day quote.-5.69%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.89% 455500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1.70% 1227.5 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
TESLA, INC. -3.05% 895.78 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aBrimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas
RE
11:15aU.S. Senate aims for prompt passage of stop-gap bill to avert government shutdown
RE
11:15aFord, Volvo join Redwood in EV battery recycling push in California
RE
11:15aCOLUMN-U.S. DIESEL STOCKS SET TO FALL CRITICALLY LOW : Kemp
RE
11:13aTwo U.S. Big Tech antitrust bills backed by publisher trade group
RE
11:12aU.S. says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line
RE
11:11aExplainer-New state laws are fueling a U.S. debate over voting access; here's how
RE
11:10aRussia expulsion of U.S. deputy ambassador 'unprovoked' - White House
RE
11:09aU.S. says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line
RE
11:08aMexico border city auto workers gear up for union vote in trade deal test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
2Stocks stumble as Ukraine tensions worsen, investors seek safety in gol..
3Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Avis, Pfizer, Roblox, 3M...
4Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..
5Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022

HOT NEWS