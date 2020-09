Ford applies for German COVID-19 loan guarantees - Handelsblatt

While Germany has given coronavirus-related aid to companies like auto parts supplier Leoni, Ford would be the first major carmaker in the country to receive such help from the government.

The auto sector, one of the key pillars of Germany's industry, struggled even before the pandemic due to the shift toward electric vehicles and lower worldwide demand.

Ford wants the federal government to grant most of the loan guarantees while a smaller share is expected to come from German states, Handelsblatt added. The company had no immediate comment.

Ford's German subsidiary was founded in 1925 and operates factories in the western city of Cologne and in Saarlouis close to the French border.

