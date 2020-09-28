Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ford applies for German COVID-19 loan guarantees - Handelsblatt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 04:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt

Ford Motor, which operates two auto plants in Germany, has applied for 500 million euros ($582 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

While Germany has given coronavirus-related aid to companies like auto parts supplier Leoni, Ford would be the first major carmaker in the country to receive such help from the government.

The auto sector, one of the key pillars of Germany's industry, struggled even before the pandemic due to the shift toward electric vehicles and lower worldwide demand.

Ford wants the federal government to grant most of the loan guarantees while a smaller share is expected to come from German states, Handelsblatt added. The company had no immediate comment.

Ford's German subsidiary was founded in 1925 and operates factories in the western city of Cologne and in Saarlouis close to the French border.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.25% 6.51 Delayed Quote.-30.00%
LEONI AG 0.88% 4.834 Delayed Quote.-53.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aBank of England reschedules Financial Stability Report for Dec. 10
RE
05:05aLouis Dreyfus profit rebounds but equity shrinks
RE
05:04aNigeria would privatize NNPC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill
RE
05:02aHong Kong stocks climb as financials, real estate shine on upbeat China data
RE
04:57aMOST EXECUTIVES SEEK WORK-LIFE BALANCE AFTER EXPERIENCING PANDEMIC BLUES : survey
RE
04:55aSouth Africa's rand firmer as emerging market mood brightens
RE
04:54aZambia chamber of mines says double taxation hurting investment
RE
04:52aFord applies for German COVID-19 loan guarantees - Handelsblatt
RE
04:49aBIDEN BASKET VS TRUMP TRADE : Picking a presidential stock portfolio
RE
04:49aInvestors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : announces share buyback program
4DIAMYD MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : VATOR SECURITIES: Diamyd® on track for Phase III with 50% LOA, targeting a multibil..
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SMIC's Hong Kong shares tumble after U.S. tightens export restrictions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group