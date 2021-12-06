Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ford delays return-to-work hybrid plan to March amid COVID uncertainty

12/06/2021 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo pictured in 2019

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would push its return-to-work hybrid plan to March as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic remained uncertain.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it will begin a pilot phase for select employees in February and March. The company had previously said it would not return to work under a hybrid work model - a combination of on-site and remote working - before January.

"The state of COVID-19 virus remains fluid, and despite the success of our ongoing safety protocols and increased vaccination rates, we are shifting the start date of the hybrid work model to March," Ford said in an emailed statement.

This covers Ford's non-site-dependent employees and does not include plant workers represented by the United Auto Workers union. The union and Detroit Three automakers have recommended vaccinations and boosters for those workers, but those are not mandatory. Wearing masks to curb the spread of COVID in plants remains mandatory, however.

Companies are beginning to consider changes to their return-to-office plans and work models overall for employees because of the emergence of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron. Companies are struggling to understand how the variant might affect their operations and profits, with many taking a wait-and-see stance as they assess its spread and potential harmfulness.

Last week, Alphabet Inc's Google said it was indefinitely pushing back its January return-to-work office plan globally amid concerns over Omicron and some resistance to company-mandated vaccinations.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in DetroitEditing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01aDanske Bank asked to expand debt-collection investigation
RE
09:57aNorway's health minister says new national measures are needed to limit the spread of covid -public broadcaster nrk
RE
09:52aTyson Foods to pay frontline workers $50 million in bonuses
RE
09:52aFord delays return-to-work hybrid plan to March amid COVID uncertainty
RE
09:51aOil rebounds towards $72 on Omicron hopes and Iran talks
RE
09:50aSouth Africa's Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in early 2022 - exec
RE
09:48aConocoPhillips forecasts 16% rise in 2022 shareholder returns
RE
09:45aQUOTES-Reactions to conviction, sentencing of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
RE
09:45aANDREA ORCEL : UniCredit's Orcel pledges profitable new chapter for Italian bank
RE
09:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Crypto ETPs crash on fresh regulatory concerns
TI
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2European, U.S. stocks stage tentative rebound
3Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Reports of milder Omicron symptoms reassure investors

HOT NEWS