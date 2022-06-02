Ford gives details on EV production push

$2.3 bln of that will be for EV production, the company says

$2 bln will go to three plants in Michigan to boost production of the new F-150 Lightning pickup truck

Source: Auto Forecast Solutions

Ohio will see a $1.6 bln investment, which could be where Ford builds its next-gen e-Transit van

$100 mln will be spent in Missouri to boost production of electric and gas transit vans

Ford says $1 bln will go towards improving workplace environments

The company plans to build more than 2 million EVs a year by the end of 2026

A move it hopes will make it competitive with industry leader Tesla