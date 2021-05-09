Ford recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is
recalling 661,000 Explorer sport utility vehicles in North
America at the request of U.S. regulators because retention pins
could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the
vehicle.
The recall covers 2016 through 2019 model year vehicles.
Dealers will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail
clips and roof rail covers.
The second-largest U.S. automaker said in documents https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2021/RMISC-21V316-0418.pdf
posted Sunday that the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration first inquired about the issue in early 2020
following 11 reports of roof rail cover detachment. In April, it
requested Ford issue a recall, which the carmaker had initially
said was not necessary because the low likelihood of a roof rail
detaching, its small weight and the fact drivers would likely
detect a loose roof rail cover, according to the documents.
Ford in November said it would extend its warranty to cover
the issue for 10 years or 150,000 miles before agreeing to the
recall on April 30.
A Ford spokeswoman said Sunday the automaker is not aware of
any accidents or injuries related to this condition.
The vehicles covered by the recall have roof rail covers
that are painted silver, black or absolute black. Customer
notifications will begin the week of June 28.
The recall includes 620,483 vehicles in the United States,
36,419 in Canada and 4,260 in Mexico.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Toby Chopra and Lisa
Shumaker)