Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ford recalls nearly 519,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks

11/24/2022 | 06:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday.

America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with 3 cylinder, 1.5 liter engines, including many also recalled in April because an oil separator housing could crack and develop a leak that could cause an engine fire.

Ford said when engines in the SUVs covered by the latest recall are operating, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or fuel vapor to accumulate near hot surfaces, potentially resulting in fire under the hood.

Once repairs are available dealers will update vehicle software to detect whether a fuel injector is cracked and provide a dashboard message to alert drivers.

"If a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimize any risk, while also allowing customers to drive to a safe location and stop the vehicle and arrange for service," Ford added.

Dealers will also install a tube draining fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces and check for excessive fuel odor near the top of the engine.

Ford said it has 54 total reports of 1.5 liter under-hood fires, including four with cracked fuel injectors. About 13 others were probably caused by a leaking fuel injector.

There are no deaths linked to the recall.

Ford said it is not telling owners to stop driving vehicles under this recall. The company projects a low failure rate for fuel injectors experiencing external leaks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Petaluma, California; Editing by David Goodman)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.36% 84.67 Delayed Quote.12.66%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.28% 14.03 Delayed Quote.-32.26%
WTI 0.03% 77.564 Delayed Quote.6.62%
Latest news "Economy"
06:43aPostal Savings Bank of China to provide $39 billion of property sector financing
RE
06:40aRussia will not supply oil and gas to countries supporting price cap, Kremlin says
RE
06:36aKremlin: Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands
RE
06:32aEU to approve Hungary's recovery plan, hold payouts until conditions met
RE
06:31aMorgan Stanley expects Ghana to restructure both domestic and external debt
RE
06:22aHungary govt expects total of 7 billion in EU funds next year
RE
06:17aTurkey Central Bank Cuts Policy Rate to 9%
DJ
06:15aDeutsche Bank CEO warns of reliance on government aid packages
RE
06:12aRetailer Mr Price's shares dip 7% on sales growth slide
RE
06:12aUK delivery workers at KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Wagamama to strike
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2DIY retailer Kingfisher boosted by sales of energy efficient products
3Umicore completes  591 million sustainability linked private debt pla..
4South Korean shares rise on slower rate hike hopes
5Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for th..

HOT NEWS