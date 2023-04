Today at 09:20 am

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co posted a 10.1% rise in first-quarter U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, fueled by pent up demand for vehicles and easing supply chain disruptions.

The U.S. automaker also reported first-quarter sales of 475,906 vehicles compared with 432,132 vehicles a year earlier.

Ford's sales data come a day after Detroit-based rival General Motors Co reported a near 18% rise in sales in the same period.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)