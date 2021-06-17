Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ford to buy EV charging management platform Electriphi

06/17/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would acquire Electriphi, which provides charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles, as the carmaker aims to electrify 40% of its automobiles by 2030.

California-based Electriphi's platform helps track the real-time status of vehicles, chargers and maintenance services, besides providing fleet electrification.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company did not disclose the terms of the deal, which is expected to close this month and would allow Ford to offer depot charging solutions for customers making the switch from fossil fuels to electric batteries.

Electriphi's charging management platform will be a part of Ford Pro, the automaker's new stand-alone unit to focus exclusively on commercial and government customers.

"By adding Electriphi's existing advanced technology to the Ford Pro electric vehicles and services offering, we can enhance the commercial customer experience and become a single-source solution for fleet depot charging challenges," said chief executive of Ford Pro, Ted Cannis.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is serving as a financial adviser to Ford.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.80% 14.8969 Delayed Quote.70.88%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.65% 88.69 Delayed Quote.32.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08pFord to buy EV charging management platform Electriphi
RE
04:06pROLLS ROYCE  : outlines plans for net zero emissions by 2050
RE
04:00pANALYSIS : Economists eye surging money supply as inflation fears mount
RE
03:59pSterling dips below $1.40 on U.S. Fed's hawkish surprise
RE
03:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tech-heavy Nasdaq rises on growth optimism, shrugs off hawkish Fed
RE
03:57pKroger says average hourly rate to reach $21 with benefits
RE
03:52pDollar extends gains on Fed boost
RE
03:51pDollar extends gains on Fed boost
RE
03:50pThe best and worst placed in the race towards electric vehicles
03:46pMINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN  : The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan meets with a member of the Latvian delegation to the NATO PA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks
5Crude oil prices steady near multi-year highs

HOT NEWS