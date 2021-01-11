Ford to close Brazil manufacturing operations, take $4.1 billion in charges

Production will cease immediately at Ford's plants in Camaçari and Taubaté, with some parts production continuing for a few months to support inventories for aftermarket sales. The Troller plant in Horizonte, Brazil, will continue to operate until the fourth quarter.

Ford officials said the action was part of the $11 billion global restructuring previously forecast by the U.S. automaker, of which it had accounted for $4.2 billion through the third quarter of 2020.

The plant closures affect about 5,000 employees, mostly in Brazil, Ford spokesman T.R. Reid said on a conference call with reporters. Industry vehicle sales fell 26% in Brazil last year and are not expected to rebound to 2019 levels until 2023 with an emphasis on less profitable fleet sales, Ford said.

"We know these are very difficult, but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business," Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley said in a statement. "We are moving to a lean, asset-light business model by ceasing production in Brazil."

With the exit from manufacturing in Brazil, Ford retains a plant in Argentina and another in Uruguay.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)

By Ben Klayman