News: Latest News
Ford to supply engines, transmissions for new U.S Postal delivery vehicles

06/22/2021 | 03:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo pictured in 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will provide engines, transmissions and other parts for the next-generation U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery vehicles being built by Oskhosh Defense.

The USPS plans to buy a mix of electric and gasoline-powered Postal Service vehicles. Ford will provide parts for both the electric battery and internal combustion engine versions, including engines and transmissions made in Michigan, along with suspensions and other components, Ford said, declining to release financial terms.

Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corp, in February won a contract from the USPS that could be worth more than $6 billion in total. Oshkosh said Tuesday it will assemble the delivery vehicles in South Carolina.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.25% 14.9602 Delayed Quote.65.19%
OSHKOSH CORPORATION 0.71% 120.92 Delayed Quote.39.64%
