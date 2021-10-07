Log in
Ford to suspend production for two days at Mexico plant on material shortage -union

10/07/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. automaker Ford will temporarily suspend production from Oct. 11-12 at its Hermosillo plant in Mexico because of a shortage of material, the plant's labor union said on Thursday.

Workers will be paid 75% of salaries on those days, the union added in a statement.

Ford produces its Bronco Sport SUV at the Hermosillo plant in Sonora. It did not specify which materials were in short supply.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other automakers have been struggling with a chips shortage as manufacturers shifted production toward parts needed for laptop computers, cell phones and video games during the pandemic.

Rivals General Motors and Volkswagen have suspended operations several times this year. On Wednesday, the Mexican unit of Nissan said it would temporarily stop production during October at two plants.

Earlier this month, Ford said it would suspend production at its Flat Rock, Michigan, plant and at parts of its Kansas City plant.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)

By Sharay Angulo


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.63% 524.7 End-of-day quote.-6.30%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.10% 190.52 Delayed Quote.22.42%
HOT NEWS