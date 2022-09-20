Advanced search
News: Latest News
Ford tumbles 11% after inflation warning

09/20/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co shares tumbled about 11% on Tuesday, a day after the automaker said inflation-related costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the current quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.

The stock last traded at $13.33 and was on track for its deepest one-day decline since March 2020, when global markets reeled over the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford's preliminary third-quarter results, released late on Monday, sent shares of rival General Motors Co down 4.4% as analysts said it might take more time for automakers to recover from chip shortages.

"It appears that across the industry, chip and components shortages may be improving at a slower pace than anticipated," Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said.

In July, Ford said it expected commodity costs to rise $4 billion for the year.

The Detroit manufacturer's warning comes less than a week after delivery company FedEx Corp withdrew its financial forecast due to slowing global demand.

Ford's inflation troubles and FedEx's weak demand highlight the bind the Federal Reserve finds itself in ahead of the U.S. central bank's policy-making meeting on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points in its battle against decades-high inflation. However, its aggressive monetary policy campaign has battered the U.S. stock market in recent weeks, with investors worried the Fed's measures could hobble the economy.

Ford also estimated it would have 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory lacking parts.

Ford, which is set to report third-quarter results on Oct. 26, affirmed 2022 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes forecast of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

It was unclear if chip and parts supply will normalize by the end of the year, Deutsche Bank's Rosner said.

Ford's shares are down 36% in 2022, well over the S&P 500's 19% decrease. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.75% 0.66816 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.72% 1.13626 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.90% 0.74816 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.67% 0.99624 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
FEDEX CORPORATION -3.20% 157.68 Delayed Quote.-37.02%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -11.42% 13.215 Delayed Quote.-29.13%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -5.35% 39.145 Delayed Quote.-29.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012541 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.25% 0.58881 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
HOT NEWS