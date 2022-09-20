Ford tumbles 11% after inflation warning

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co shares tumbled about
11% on Tuesday, a day after the automaker said inflation-related
costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the current
quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.
The stock last traded at $13.33 and was on track for its
deepest one-day decline since March 2020, when global markets
reeled over the coronavirus pandemic.
Ford's preliminary third-quarter results, released late on
Monday, sent shares of rival General Motors Co down 4.4%
as analysts said it might take more time for automakers to
recover from chip shortages.
"It appears that across the industry, chip and components
shortages may be improving at a slower pace than anticipated,"
Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said.
In July, Ford said it expected commodity costs to rise $4
billion for the year.
The Detroit manufacturer's warning comes less than a week
after delivery company FedEx Corp withdrew its financial
forecast due to slowing global demand.
Ford's inflation troubles and FedEx's weak demand highlight
the bind the Federal Reserve finds itself in ahead of the U.S.
central bank's policy-making meeting on Wednesday.
The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points
in its battle against decades-high inflation. However, its
aggressive monetary policy campaign has battered the U.S. stock
market in recent weeks, with investors worried the Fed's
measures could hobble the economy.
Ford also estimated it would have 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles
in inventory lacking parts.
Ford, which is set to report third-quarter results on Oct.
26, affirmed 2022 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes
forecast of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.
It was unclear if chip and parts supply will normalize by
the end of the year, Deutsche Bank's Rosner said.
Ford's shares are down 36% in 2022, well over the S&P 500's
19% decrease.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Noel Randewich in
Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Chang)