Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fore Biotherapeutics Issues Statement

12/02/2021 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fore Biotherapeutics, a precision oncology company focused on providing people with unaddressed cancer mutations new hope by connecting them with hyper-targeted medicines using its proprietary functional genomics platform, today issued the following statement:

“Effective immediately, Usama Malik is no longer a Director or Chief Executive Officer of Fore Biotherapeutics. Mr. Malik had served in these roles since his appointment in February of this year. Dieter Weinand, currently Chairman of Fore Biotherapeutics and the former CEO of Bayer Pharma AG, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Company, assuming Mr. Malik’s responsibilities while the Company conducts a search for a new CEO, a process which has been initiated. The Company became aware yesterday of charges brought against Mr. Malik related to trading in public company securities. The charges in no way relate to privately-held Fore Biotherapeutics, its employees or operations, and Fore Biotherapeutics expects no impact to such operations.”

About Fore Biotherapeutics

As a leader in precision oncology, Fore Biotherapeutics provides patients with unaddressed cancer mutations new hope by connecting them with hyper-targeted medicines. Fore’s integrated functional genomics and machine learning capabilities, known as Foresight, are elucidating disease biology in competitively distinct and unparalleled ways that allow us to uniquely identify clinical-stage assets for people with few to no therapeutic alternatives. Fore is advancing its lead program, FORE8394, to treat both V600 and non-V600 BRAF mutations and continues to refine its clinical approach to serve more patient populations with difficult-to-treat mutations across oncogenes. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals, acceptance and demand for hyper-targeting clinical-stage precision oncology therapies, the impact of competitive products and pricing, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of intellectual property rights, ability to execute business plans and strategies, and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within Fore Biotherapeutics control. These risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Fore Biotherapeutics to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Fore Biotherapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pSpecial Olympics Florida Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities with Race for Inclusion's Statewide Virtual Fundraising Event
GL
01:14pSpecial Olympics Florida Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities with Race for Inclusion's Statewide Virtual Fundraising Event
GL
01:14pDana Coonce and Holly Bass of Medical Solutions Named to SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List
GL
01:11pARTNET : Artist Michael Kagan Wants to Get Miami Fairgoers Amped About Space Travel With This Floating, 500-Pound Space Capsule
PU
01:11pHORMEL FOODS : Mr. Peanut Fans Won't Want To Miss This Nostalgic Giveaway
PU
01:11pENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : Antonio Casal, Ence's Director of Business Development, receives the ASOCAS Award for Energy Diversification
PU
01:11pNETFLIX : Emily Receives a Birthday Surprise in Sneak Peek at 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 →
PU
01:11pLIFE & BANC SPLIT : Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
01:11pINDUSTRIAL ENERGY TRANSFORMATION FUND (IETF) PHASE 2 : Autumn 2021 - how to apply
PU
01:11pAUTONOMOUS DRIVERS&MDASH;START YOUR ENGINES : report from the Indy Autonomous Challenge
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..
5Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..

HOT NEWS