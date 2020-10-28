|
Forecasting Singapore GDP Using SPF Data
Forecasting Singapore GDP Using SPF Data
Tian Xie and Jun Yu1
In this Special Feature, we use econometric and machine learning (ML) methods, as well as a hybrid method, to forecast the GDP growth rate in Singapore based on the Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF). We compare the performance of these methods with the sample median used by MAS. It is shown that the relationship between the actual GDP growth rates and the forecasts from individual professionals is highly non-linear and non-additive, making it difficult for all linear methods and the sample median to perform well. It is found that the hybrid method performs the best, reducing the mean squared forecast error by about 50% relative to that of the sample median.
1 Introduction
A very large body of applied work in economics has tried to forecast key macroeconomic indicators, including GDP growth rates, unemployment rates, and inflation rates, reflecting the vital importance of these macroeconomic variables to many decision makers in the economy. In this Special Feature, we focus our attention on predicting the GDP growth rate in Singapore with both conventional econometric and machine learning (ML) methods, using responses to MAS' Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF).2
The SPF is a leading survey of macroeconomic forecast consensus in Singapore, which has been conducted by MAS since Q4 1999. 3 The survey is conducted quarterly following the release of economic data for the previous quarter by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and contains forecasts for 15 key economic indicators, including the y-o-y real GDP growth rate. It should be noted that the SPF results do not represent MAS' own views or forecasts.
Every quarter, MAS reports the sample median and the empirical density of the forecasts from respondents. In this Special Feature, we denote the sample median as the benchmark forecast whereas Genre et al. (2013) employ the sample mean as the benchmark in another strand of the literature. We find that the difference between the sample median and the sample mean is negligible in the SPF.
The SPF is made available to the public at https://www.mas.gov.sg/monetary-policy/MAS-Survey-of-Professional- Forecasters.
There are some similar surveys internationally with different starting dates. Two well-known examples are the SPF produced by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia since the late 1960s and the SPF collected by the ECB for the Eurozone since the late 1990s.
We first describe the data in Section 2. In Section 3, we introduce alternative methods for obtaining the forecasts and discuss the criteria used to evaluate those forecasts. Section 4 provides an empirical analysis to contrast the performance of alternative methods and the benchmark method. Section 5 concludes.
2 Data
In this Special Feature, we consider utilising individual forecasts from the SPF, denoted as {x1t ,...,x pt } , where i = 1,...,p , to predict the real GDP growth rate, denoted as yT +1 . Here
i represents the ith forecaster, t represents the period t where t = 1,...,T . From Q4 1999 to Q4 2019, the SPF collected one-month-ahead predictions of the quarterly real GDP growth rate from 66 different forecasters.4 At period T , the sample median of {x1T ,...,x pT } , which is the "middle" number of these numbers when they are listed in ascending order, acts as the final forecast of yT +1 .
However, an initial data cleaning is necessary since a specific forecaster may or may not submit a survey response each time throughout the whole period. Chart 1 describes the entries and exits of individual forecasters over the survey period. A blue dot represents a specific forecaster (labelled in the vertical axis) if he or she submitted a survey response and a blank space indicates otherwise.
Chart 1 An illustration of the entries and exits of individual forecasters
The data clearly exhibit severe sparsity in the submission of forecasters. To avoid the issues caused by missing observations, we follow Genre et al. (2013) to remove irregular respondents if he or she misses more than 50% of the observations. In the end, we narrowed
|
down to
|
p = 15 qualified forecasters. Then the missing observations for each forecaster are
filled using the approach suggested in Genre et al. (2013).
4 Take Q1 as an example. Questionnaires are sent out to forecasters in the middle of February and forecasting results must
be submitted before the end of February.
3 Methods
|
Let X t =[1,x1t ,...,x pt ]' . If all the
|
p
|
forecasters are used in the prediction model, and the
|
relationship between yt +1 and all the elements in X t
|
is linear and additive, the following linear
|
model can then be presumed:
|
|
|
|
y
|
t +1
|
= β'X
|
t
|
+ε
|
(1)
|
|
|
t
|
where β is a vector of slope parameters and εt
|
is the error term. There are
|
p + 1 slope
|
parameters in Equation (1). In practice,
|
p
can be large as well. If p >T − 2 , it is not
can be very large and therefore the estimation error viable to estimate β by the Least Squares method.
In practice, we do not know if all forecasters improve model projections. If most of the
are not useful, which means there is sparsity in Equation (1), one needs to
deal with the problem of variable selection and parameter estimation simultaneously.
Furthermore, there is no reason to believe why the relationship between
be linear and additive. Although it is theoretically possible to specify a general functional form
|
to relate
|
yt +1
|
and
|
X t
|
as follows:
The nonparametric estimation of f (X t ) incurs the well-known problem of the curse of dimensionality even when p is of a moderate magnitude.
In this section, we review four methods to forecast Singapore's GDP based on SPF survey outcomes. Other than the benchmark method of the sample median, we also use the complete subset regression (CSR) of Elliott et al. (2013), the Elastic Net (EN) method of Zou and Hastie (2005), the Least Squares Support Vector Regression (LSSVR) method of Suykens and Vandewalle (1999) and the Mallows-type model averaging LSSVR method of Qiu et al. (2020). The first method is a conventional econometric method. The second method is a variable selection method. The third method is a ML technique. The last method combines an econometric method with a ML method. Most econometric methods impose prior assumptions on the data generating process (DGP), which is necessary for deriving useful statistical properties. On the other hand, many ML methods are data-driven and do not require assumptions on the DGP. For these methods, statistical properties are not the primary concern. A more extensive survey of both econometric and ML methods for a forecasting purpose can be found in Xie et al. (2020).
3.1 Complete Subset Regression (CSR)
The CSR of Elliott et al. (2013) is a method for mixing forecasts from all possible linear regression models, each of which uses only a subset of predictors. Specifically, each model has a fixed number of predictors from a given set of potential predictor variables. The weight assigned to each model can be the same or different.
To explain the idea, let the number of predictor variables be fixed at one, although we use five predictor variables in our empirical study, implying that there are p subsets of
predictors, and forecast of yT +
thus p possible linear regression models. In this case, the equally weighted
1 is given by:
where βi =[β0i ,β1i regression model:
|
y
|
|
= 1
|
[β
|
|
+ β
|
|
x
|
|
|
|
p
|
|
|
|
|
|
T +1
|
p
|
∑
|
0i
|
1i
|
|
|
|
i =1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
is the Least Squares estimate of
|
βi
(3)
from the following linear
yt +1 = β0i + β1i xit +εt ,
One of the successful applications of CSR in economics and finance is Rapach et al. (2010) where each of the potentially informative predictors is used to predict stock returns.
3.2 Elastic Net (EN)
When the number of predictors p is large and a significant subset of predictors is not informative in predicting yt +1 , Equation (1) and the Least Squares method do not perform
well out-of-sample. Many penalised regressions have been proposed to select predictors which can improve predictive precision. One of the successful methods is the EN of Zou and Hastie (2005). The idea of the EN is to shrink the slope parameter towards zero if the associated predictor is not significant. An insignificant predictor provides little explanatory power on yt +1 but may introduce a large variation on prediction outcomes. By shrinking the
magnitude of the slope parameter, we reduce the prediction variance and therefore improve the prediction accuracy.
The EN imposes a constraint on the sum of squared coefficients excluding the intercept. That is,
|
|
⎪
|
|
⎡
|
|
|
⎧T −1
|
|
p
|
β * = argmin⎨
|
∑
|
⎢ yt +1
|
− β0 − ∑βi xit
|
β*
|
⎪t =1
|
⎣
|
i =1
|
|
⎩
|
|
|
|
⎤
|
2
|
⎡
|
p
|
|
⎥
|
|
⎢
|
∑
|
|
|
+ λ α
|
|
⎦
|
|
⎣
|
i =1
|
where
|
β
|
*
|
= [β0
|
,β1 ,...,βp
|
]' , the second term in the curly bracket, is the penalty that contains
|
two components (one is the L1 -penalty and the other is L2 -penalty),λ is a tuning parameter that determines the severity of the penalty and α is a mixing parameter that determines the trade-off between the two penalty terms. The penalty term is used to shrink the slope parameters to accommodate possible sparsity in potential predictors.
3.3 Least Squares Support Vector Regression (LSSVR)
Instead of locating a consistent estimator of f (X t ) in Equation (2), most ML techniques
|
try to find a good approximation to
|
f (X t
|
)
|
so that the approximation leads to an accurate
|
forecast of yt +1 .
|
|
|
The Support Vector Regression (SVR) of Drucker et al. (1996) approximates f (X t ) by a set of basic elements, in which the ensemble of these elements mimics f (X t ). In
|
|