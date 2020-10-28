112 Macroeconomic Review | October 2020

Special Feature C

Forecasting Singapore GDP Using SPF Data

Tian Xie and Jun Yu1

In this Special Feature, we use econometric and machine learning (ML) methods, as well as a hybrid method, to forecast the GDP growth rate in Singapore based on the Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF). We compare the performance of these methods with the sample median used by MAS. It is shown that the relationship between the actual GDP growth rates and the forecasts from individual professionals is highly non-linear and non-additive, making it difficult for all linear methods and the sample median to perform well. It is found that the hybrid method performs the best, reducing the mean squared forecast error by about 50% relative to that of the sample median.

1 Introduction

A very large body of applied work in economics has tried to forecast key macroeconomic indicators, including GDP growth rates, unemployment rates, and inflation rates, reflecting the vital importance of these macroeconomic variables to many decision makers in the economy. In this Special Feature, we focus our attention on predicting the GDP growth rate in Singapore with both conventional econometric and machine learning (ML) methods, using responses to MAS' Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF).2

The SPF is a leading survey of macroeconomic forecast consensus in Singapore, which has been conducted by MAS since Q4 1999. 3 The survey is conducted quarterly following the release of economic data for the previous quarter by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and contains forecasts for 15 key economic indicators, including the y-o-y real GDP growth rate. It should be noted that the SPF results do not represent MAS' own views or forecasts.

Every quarter, MAS reports the sample median and the empirical density of the forecasts from respondents. In this Special Feature, we denote the sample median as the benchmark forecast whereas Genre et al. (2013) employ the sample mean as the benchmark in another strand of the literature. We find that the difference between the sample median and the sample mean is negligible in the SPF.