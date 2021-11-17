Forecasting fog as thick as ever: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 17 (Reuters) - If we still can't trust
the numbers, should economic policymakers and investors just sit
tight?
In early September, the New York Federal Reserve suspended
its real-time, GDP growth tracker because the wildly distorted
economic data of the immediate post-COVID world was simply
unreliable.
"The uncertainty around the pandemic and the consequent
volatility in the data have posed a number of challenges to the
Nowcast model," the New York Fed posted on its site.
While other major institutions have yet to follow suit, the
world of economic forecasting remains largely in a state of
suspended animation.
A government-mandated world recession is without modern
historical precedent. There are no truly comparable models for
economists, investors and policymakers to draw on, leaving huge
uncertainties about the new world that emerges.
And the biggest casualties have been cyclical or
trend-driven analysis which investors have been wedded to for
decades.
Put bluntly, you have take any confident prediction of where
employment, growth, and inflation are headed over the next year
or two with a large pinch of salt.
A look at Citi's economic surprises indexes, which measure
the extent to which incoming data is either beating or missing
consensus forecasts, shows how erratic the numbers are.
Between 2003 and February last year - before the onset of
the pandemic - the average weekly change in the aggregate G10
surprises index was just 0.03 points. Since March 1 last year,
that average change jumped to 0.3 - 10 times larger.
The index's peaks and troughs have been far more extreme
too, meaning the standard deviation of weekly surprises has more
than doubled to 17 from 7.5. A low standard deviation shows that
data are clustered around the average, and a high reading shows
they are dispersed much more widely.
It's a similar pattern across individual economic areas.
Comparable figures for the U.S. economic surprises index are
lower, but are significantly higher for the euro area, where
pandemic-era weekly surprises are 20 times greater than the
average over the previous 17 years.
ACTION OR PATIENCE?
Of course, these numbers are heavily skewed by the initial
lockdowns in the months following March 2020, which brought
large parts of economic activity across the world to a juddering
halt, and the surprisingly strong and quick rebound.
Willem Buiter, adjunct professor of international and public
affairs at Columbia University and former Bank of England
policymaker, agrees forecasting is far trickier now.
"We have information, even if it is sometimes difficult to
interpret. You just have to be more careful interpreting it
because the normal cyclical patterns are up in the air, as
indeed is our understanding of economic trends," he says.
That doesn't mean the textbooks should be rejected entirely,
nor should it prevent policymakers from turning to them for
guidance on where to turn next. Economic fundamentals still
apply.
As Buiter puts it: "We have to look up words that we haven't
had to use before. But we know how to pronounce them."
But the effects of the pandemic are still skewing the data,
nowhere more so than inflation. It is the highest in decades and
well above central bank targets in many parts of the world,
elevated by supply bottlenecks, shortages, high food and energy
prices, and yes, rising demand.
Buiter is part of a fast-growing phalanx of leading
academics, financial market heavyweights and former policymakers
urging the Fed to rethink its position that inflation is still
"transitory."
Before the Great Financial Crisis, the Fed would almost
certainly be raising interest rates with annual inflation
running at a 30-year high. But the scarring from 2007-09 runs
deep, meaning the gap between rock-bottom policy rates and
inflation has never been bigger.
Similarly, the fog of uncertainty clouding visibility of
post-pandemic economic data and the policy outlook has rarely
been thicker either.
"Acting without clarity is risky," said San Francisco Fed
President Mary Daly on Tuesday. "In the face of unprecedented
uncertainty, the best policy is recognizing the need to wait.
Although this can be hard, in the end, patience is the bravest
action we can take."
