Forecasts for the UK economy: November 2021

11/17/2021 | 04:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forecasts for the UK economy:

a comparison of independent forecasts

compiled by the Macroeconomic Co-ordination & Strategy Team www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-treasury/series/data- forecasts

No. 412

November 2021

Contents

Short-term and Medium-term forecasts, November 2021

Page

Summary Page: Short-term forecasts

3

Table 1 - 2021: Growth in GDP and its components (% change)

4

Table 2 - 2021: Growth in prices and monetary indicators (% change)

5

Table 3 - 2021: Growth in other selected variables (% change)

6

Table 4 - 2022: Growth in GDP and its components (% change)

7

Table 5 - 2022: Growth in prices and monetary indicators (% change)

8

Table 6 - 2022: Growth in other selected variables (% change)

9

Average of independent forecasts for 2021; GDP growth, CPI and RPI inflation and claimant unemployment

10

Average of independent forecasts for 2021; Current account and PSNB (2021-22)

11

Average of independent forecasts for 2022; GDP growth, CPI and RPI inflation and claimant unemployment

12

Average of independent forecasts for 2022; Current account and PSNB (2022-2223)

13

Dispersion around the independent consensus for 2021; GDP growth, CPI and RPI inflation made in the last 3 months

14

Dispersion around the independent consensus for 2021; LFS unemployment, current account and PSNB (2021-22) made in last 3 months

15

Dispersion around the independent consensus for 2022; GDP growth, CPI and RPI inflation made in the last 3 months

16

Dispersion around the independent consensus for 2022; LFS unemployment, current account and PSNB (2022-23) made in last 3 months

17

Summary Page: Medium-term Forecasts

18

Table M1: Medium-term forecasts for GDP and the GDP deflator

19

Table M2: Medium-term forecasts for domestic demand and net trade contribution

19

Table M3: Medium-term forecasts for CPI and RPI inflation

20

Table M4: Medium-term forecasts for the sterling index and official Bank rate

20

Table M5: Medium-term forecasts for LFS unemployment

21

Table M6: Medium-term forecasts for claimant unemployment and average earnings

21

Table M7: Medium-term forecasts for the current account

22

Table M8: Medium-term forecasts for PSNB

22

Table M9: Medium-term forecasts for house price inflation and the output gap

23

Average of medium-term forecasts for GDP growth, CPI inflation and claimant unemployment

24

Average of medium-term forecasts for the current account and PSNB

25

Annex 1: Forecasting institutions referred to in charts and tables

26

Annex 2: Data definitions

27

Annex 3: Notation used in tables

28

Annex 4: Organisation contact details

29

Please note that Forecasts for the UK economy is a summary of published material reflecting the views of the forecasting organisations themselves and does not in any way provide new information on the Treasury's own views. It contains only a selection of forecasters, which is subject to review. No significance should be attached to the inclusion or exclusion of any particular forecasting organisation. HM Treasury accepts no responsibility for the accuracy of material published in this comparison.

The averages and ranges in this document may be reproduced free of charge in any format or medium providing that it is reproduced accurately and not used in a misleading context. The data remain the copyright of those organisations providing it - permission to reproduce it must be sought from both HM Treasury and the providers of the original data.

Users should note that the Treasury crest (which incorporates the Royal Coat of Arms) may not be used or reproduced for any purpose without specific

permission. Permission to use or reproduce the Treasury crest should be sought from HM Treasury.

Forecasts for the UK economy is compiled and co-ordinated by Arrad Tabandeh. Please direct enquiries on the content of this issue to Arrad Tabandeh

(arrad.tabandeh@hmtreasury.gov.uk).

The next edition will be published on 15th December 2021. It will also be available on the Treasury's website:

https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/data-forecasts.

ISBN 978-1-911686-44-6

Forecasts for the UK economy

November 2021

2

FORECASTS FOR THE UK ECONOMY

This edition of the comparison contains 13 new forecasts, all of which were received between 1st - 12th November 2021. The tables below summarise the average and range of independent forecasts for 2021 and 2022 and show the average of this month's new forecasts.

Forecasts for 2021

Independent+

Average of new*

Averages

November

forecasts

November

October

Lowest

Highest

GDP growth (per cent)

7.0

7.0

6.0

8.1

7.0

Inflation rate (Q4: per cent)

-

CPI

3.7

3.4

2.2

4.5

4.0

-

RPI

5.4

4.8

3.3

6.4

5.9

LFS unemployment rate (Q4: %)

4.9

5.1

4.5

5.5

4.8

Current account (£bn)

-61.3

-64.1

-122.0

-40.0

-52.6

PSNB (2021-22: £bn)

193.5

201.6

160.8

234.0

181.6

Forecasts for 2022

Independent+

Average of new*

Averages

November

forecasts

November

October

Lowest

Highest

GDP growth (per cent)

5.1

5.2

3.5

8.1

5.0

Inflation rate (Q4: per cent)

-

CPI

2.8

2.6

1.8

5.1

3.0

-

RPI

4.0

3.6

2.8

6.2

4.3

LFS unemployment rate (Q4: %)

4.6

4.7

3.9

6.0

4.5

Current account (£bn)

-74.2

-80.2

-118.1

-35.9

-68.0

PSNB (2021-22: £bn)

103.5

111.5

57.8

155.0

91.7

  • Independent averages, and the range of forecasts, are based on forecasts made in the last three months: September 7 institutions, October 8 institutions, and November 13 institutions.

*Calculated from new forecasts received for the comparison this month.

Note: All the averages given are the mean and exclude non-standard entries except for house-price inflation (see notation)

Forecasts for the UK economy

November 2021

3

Table 1 - 2021: Growth in GDP and its components (% annual growth)

Forecasters and dates of forecasts

Quarterly GDP (QoQ %)

Private consumption

Government consumption

Fixed investment

Business Investment

Domestic demand

Total exports

Total imports

Net trade (contribution to GDP growth (ppt))

Output Gap (as % of potential GDP)

GDP

City forecasters

Q4

Q1

Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

Oct

7.4

1.3

0.5

3.7

16.6

5.8

-

-

-

-

-0.7

-

Barclays Capital

Nov

*

6.9

1.2

0.6

3.8

16.2

4.7

-

-

-

-

-1.2

-

Bloomberg Economics

Nov

*

6.9

1.0

1.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capital Economics

Nov

*

6.8

0.8

0.6

4.3

15.2

4.9

-1.3

7.9

-2.6

1.5

-

-

Citigroup

Aug

6.6

1.3

0.4

4.5

14.0

7.5

0.5

5.9

0.8

0.9

0.0

-

Commerzbank

Dec

5.4

-

-

4.9

7.7

8.9

-

7.7

0.7

8.2

-2.2

-5.3

Credit Suisse

May

5.7

-

-

4.5

14.2

5.8

-

8.4

-5.4

3.6

-2.7

-

Daiwa Capital Markets

Feb

4.6

-

-

5.6

7.5

5.4

-

6.4

-1.1

4.8

-1.7

-

Deutsche Bank

Sep

6.7

1.1

0.8

4.1

15.3

4.6

-2.2

-

-

-

-

-

Goldman Sachs

Oct

7.1

1.3

1.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

HSBC

Oct

7.1

1.2

1.0

4.4

15.7

6.8

-

7.9

2.3

5.7

-1.0

-

JP Morgan

Sep

7.1

2.1

2.7

4.1

15.5

5.4

2.7

4.1

-0.9

-0.8

0.0

-

Morgan Stanley

Aug

6.7

2.7

1.6

5.7

8.4

6.5

-

-

4.4

7.4

-0.9

-

Natwest Markets

Nov

*

7.1

1.2

1.0

4.6

17.3

5.4

-

8.3

-3.1

1.5

-1.2

-

Nomura

Nov

*

6.9

0.9

0.7

3.8

15.8

4.5

-

-

-3.0

1.2

-1.2

-

Pantheon

Nov

*

6.9

1.0

0.8

4.0

15.5

4.8

-1.8

7.8

-2.2

1.4

-1.1

-

Schroders Investment Management

Sep

7.0

1.6

1.3

4.2

14.9

4.8

3.1

7.2

0.0

0.5

-0.1

-2.5

Societe Generale

Oct

7.1

1.5

1.0

4.3

16.0

5.7

-

7.8

-0.9

1.8

-0.8

-0.5

UBS

Oct

7.0

1.7

0.9

3.9

12.9

7.6

-

6.8

-3.3

-3.8

0.0

-

Non-City forecasters

British Chambers of Commerce

Sep

7.1

1.6

0.6

5.5

13.1

5.9

-2.5

-

1.0

3.4

-

-

Beacon Economic Forecasting

Nov

*

7.0

1.3

0.7

4.0

15.8

6.1

3.8

8.6

-1.6

3.3

-1.7

-

CBI

Aug

8.2

1.8

0.8

3.6

19.8

6.9

-5.5

-

-

-

0.5

-

Economic Perspectives

Sep

6.0

1.5

0.4

3.5

12.0

4.5

-

6.2

-1.4

-0.1

-0.4

-

Experian Economics

Sep

7.6

1.6

1.0

5.5

14.3

6.7

-1.6

7.9

1.4

3.0

-0.5

-

EIU

Oct

6.4

0.3

0.7

4.5

13.7

6.3

-

7.3

3.3

9.1

-

-

Heteronomics

Nov

*

6.9

0.9

0.4

4.6

16.0

4.8

-

6.3

-2.9

1.1

-1.2

0.2

ITEM Club

Nov

*

6.9

1.2

1.1

3.9

15.8

5.2

-1.2

8.0

-2.3

1.5

-

-

Kern Consulting

Nov

*

6.8

-

-

4.4

-

6.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

Liverpool Macro Research

Nov

*

8.1

-

-

4.8

6.6

14.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

NIESR

Nov

*

6.9

0.7

1.1

4.7

11.6

5.4

-

7.5

0.5

3.2

-

-

Oxford Economics

Nov

*

6.9

0.9

1.3

4.2

15.3

5.2

-0.7

7.7

-2.1

1.4

-1.0

-3.0

OECD

Sep

6.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

IMF

Oct

6.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.4

1.6

-

-2.1

Average of forecasts made in the last 3 months (excludes OBR forecasts)

Independent

7.0

1.2

0.9

4.3

14.6

5.9

-0.2

7.3

-0.9

1.9

-0.8

-1.6

New (marked *)

7.0

1.0

0.8

4.3

14.6

6.0

-0.2

7.8

-2.1

1.8

-1.2

-1.4

City

7.0

1.3

1.0

4.1

15.6

5.4

0.1

7.2

-1.5

1.0

-0.7

-1.5

Range of forecasts made in the last 3 months (excludes OBR forecasts)

Highest

8.1

2.1

2.7

5.5

17.3

14.7

3.8

8.6

3.3

9.1

0.0

0.2

Lowest

6.0

0.3

0.4

3.5

6.6

4.5

-2.5

4.1

-3.3

-3.8

-1.7

-3.0

Median

6.9

1.2

0.9

4.2

15.4

5.4

-1.3

7.8

-1.4

1.5

-1.0

-2.1

OBR

Oct

6.5

1.5

1.9

4.7

14.7

5.7

-2.4

7.3

-0.1

2.7

-0.8

0.9

Forecasts for the UK economy

November 2021

4

Table 2 - 2021: Growth in prices and monetary indicators (% change)

on Q4 year

Forecasters and dates of forecasts

CPI(Q4 ago,%)

City forecasters

Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

Oct

2.4

Barclays Capital

Nov

*

4.1

Bloomberg Economics

Nov

*

4.2

Capital Economics

Nov

*

4.5

Citigroup

Aug

3.7

Commerzbank

Dec

1.9

Credit Suisse

May

2.3

Daiwa Capital Markets

Feb

2.1

Deutsche Bank

Sep

3.8

Goldman Sachs

Oct

4.4

HSBC

Oct

3.9

JP Morgan

Sep

3.6

Morgan Stanley

Aug

2.4

Natwest Markets

Nov

*

4.1

Nomura

Nov

*

4.3

Pantheon

Nov

*

4.3

Schroders Investment Management

Sep

3.7

Societe Generale

Oct

4.0

UBS

Oct

4.0

Non-City forecasters

British Chambers of Commerce

Sep

4.0

Beacon Economic Forecasting

Nov

*

3.8

CBI

Aug

2.6

Economic Perspectives

Sep

4.1

Experian Economics

Sep

3.7

EIU

Oct

2.8

Heteronomics

Nov

*

4.0

ITEM Club

Nov

*

4.4

Kern Consulting

Nov

*

2.5

Liverpool Macro Research

Nov

*

3.5

NIESR

Nov

*

4.1

Oxford Economics

Nov

*

4.3

OECD

Sep

2.3

IMF

Oct

2.2

Average of forecasts made in the last 3 months (excludes OBR forecasts)

Independent

3.7

New (marked *)

4.0

City

3.9

Range of forecasts made in the last 3 months (excludes OBR forecasts)

Highest

4.5

Lowest

2.2

Median

4.0

OBR

Oct

4.0

RPI (Q4 on Q4 year ago, %)

Average earnings

Sterling index (Jan 2005=100)

Official Bank rate (level in Q4, %)

Oil price (Brent, $/bbl)

Nominal GDP

House price inflation (Q4 on Q4 year ago,

%)

3.6

-

-

0.10

-

-

-

6.0

-

-

0.25

70.0

-

-

-

-

-

0.25

-

-

-

6.1

5.4

81.7

0.25

80.0

7.7

9.5

5.3

5.9

-

0.10

-

-

8.5

2.3

3.3

79.6

0.10

45.0

7.2

-2.7

y

-

-

-

0.10

-

-

-

-

1.0

80.0

0.10

-

-

2.5

y

5.0

-

-

0.10

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.10

72.0

7.9

-

5.3

5.4

-

0.10

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.10

-

-

-

4.1

-

-

0.10

-

-

-

5.8

5.4

-

0.10

70.0

8.3

-

6.1

5.4

82.5

0.25

-

-

-

6.0

5.3

-

0.10

-

-

7.0

5.5

5.0

-

0.10

-

10.2

11.2

5.5

5.5

-

0.10

-

9.2

-

5.4

4.8

-

0.10

-

8.7

-

-

-

-

0.10

-

-

-

4.9

6.0

82.1

0.10

70.9

8.1

-

3.3

-

-

0.10

62.3

-

-

4.5

5.3

81.0

0.10

62.0

10.5

5.5

x

5.0

5.0

88.6

0.10

61.1

7.7

5.3

3.3

3.5

-

0.10

68.5

7.8

3.0

5.9

5.4

81.6

0.10

61.1

-

5.3

6.0

5.2

-

0.10

-

-

5.6

z

-

4.8

-

0.15

84.0

-

-

-

6.5

79.8

0.25

-

-

-

6.4

4.2

-

0.15

-

-

5.6

k

6.1

5.4

82.0

0.10

72.0

7.4

5.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.4

5.2

82.4

0.13

70.1

8.5

6.3

5.9

5.4

81.6

0.17

72.6

7.9

6.4

5.5

5.3

82.1

0.14

73.0

8.7

9.2

6.4

6.5

88.6

0.25

84.0

10.5

11.2

3.3

3.5

79.8

0.10

61.1

7.4

3.0

5.5

5.4

81.9

0.10

70.0

8.1

5.5

5.2

5.0

81.5

0.1

68.1

7.1

7.2

Forecasts for the UK economy

November 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HMT - UK Her Majesty's Treasury published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
