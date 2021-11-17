Forecasts for the UK economy: November 2021

|
|
Page
|
Summary Page: Short-term forecasts
|
3
|
Table 1 - 2021: Growth in GDP and its components (% change)
|
4
|
Table 2 - 2021: Growth in prices and monetary indicators (% change)
|
5
|
Table 3 - 2021: Growth in other selected variables (% change)
|
6
|
Table 4 - 2022: Growth in GDP and its components (% change)
|
7
|
Table 5 - 2022: Growth in prices and monetary indicators (% change)
|
8
|
Table 6 - 2022: Growth in other selected variables (% change)
|
9
|
Average of independent forecasts for 2021; GDP growth, CPI and RPI inflation and claimant unemployment
|
10
|
Average of independent forecasts for 2021; Current account and PSNB (2021-22)
|
11
|
Average of independent forecasts for 2022; GDP growth, CPI and RPI inflation and claimant unemployment
|
12
|
Average of independent forecasts for 2022; Current account and PSNB (2022-2223)
|
13
|
Dispersion around the independent consensus for 2021; GDP growth, CPI and RPI inflation made in the last 3 months
|
14
|
Dispersion around the independent consensus for 2021; LFS unemployment, current account and PSNB (2021-22) made in last 3 months
|
15
|
Dispersion around the independent consensus for 2022; GDP growth, CPI and RPI inflation made in the last 3 months
|
16
|
Dispersion around the independent consensus for 2022; LFS unemployment, current account and PSNB (2022-23) made in last 3 months
|
17
|
Summary Page: Medium-term Forecasts
|
18
|
Table M1: Medium-term forecasts for GDP and the GDP deflator
|
19
|
Table M2: Medium-term forecasts for domestic demand and net trade contribution
|
19
|
Table M3: Medium-term forecasts for CPI and RPI inflation
|
20
|
Table M4: Medium-term forecasts for the sterling index and official Bank rate
|
20
|
Table M5: Medium-term forecasts for LFS unemployment
|
21
|
Table M6: Medium-term forecasts for claimant unemployment and average earnings
|
21
|
Table M7: Medium-term forecasts for the current account
|
22
|
Table M8: Medium-term forecasts for PSNB
|
22
|
Table M9: Medium-term forecasts for house price inflation and the output gap
|
23
|
Average of medium-term forecasts for GDP growth, CPI inflation and claimant unemployment
|
24
|
Average of medium-term forecasts for the current account and PSNB
|
25
|
Annex 1: Forecasting institutions referred to in charts and tables
|
26
|
Annex 2: Data definitions
|
27
|
Annex 3: Notation used in tables
|
28
|
Annex 4: Organisation contact details
|
29
The averages and ranges in this document may be reproduced free of charge in any format or medium providing that it is reproduced accurately and not used in a misleading context. The data remain the copyright of those organisations providing it - permission to reproduce it must be sought from both HM Treasury and the providers of the original data.
Users should note that the Treasury crest (which incorporates the Royal Coat of Arms) may not be used or reproduced for any purpose without specific
permission. Permission to use or reproduce the Treasury crest should be sought from HM Treasury.
Forecasts for the UK economy is compiled and co-ordinated by Arrad Tabandeh. Please direct enquiries on the content of this issue to Arrad Tabandeh
The next edition will be published on 15th December 2021. It will also be available on the Treasury's website: