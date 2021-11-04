Log in
Foreign Affairs Committee to visit Brussels

11/04/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
From 8 to 10 November, a nine-person delegation of the National Council Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC-N) will be visiting Brussels. The delegation will focus its attention on the future of the Swiss-EU bilateral path with planned talks centring on bilateral relations between Switzerland and the EU, and Switzerland's participation in EU cooperation programmes. Security, defence and free trade policies in Europe will also be addressed.

The Federal Council's decision to break off talks on the institutional agreement has resulted in a new situation in bilateral relations between Switzerland and the EU. Relations between Switzerland and the EU remain close despite this breakdown in negotiations. The FAC-N delegation will use its time in Brussels to discuss the state of relations with various parties. Talks will focus on how to stabilise bilateral cooperation and find new perspectives despite the failure to reach an institutional agreement.

The delegation will have the opportunity to exchange views with members of the European Parliament. Meetings are planned with representatives of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on International Trade. The delegation will also hold talks with the Committee on Culture and Education and with representatives of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy. These meetings will focus on bilateral relations between Switzerland and the EU. Switzerland's participation in the EU cooperation programmes Erasmus + and Horizon will be a key topic of discussion. Talks are also planned on issues relating to the EU's security and defence policy as well as free trade.

The delegation will also have the opportunity to discuss in depth the EU's global strategy for foreign and security policy as well as its Neighbourhood Policy in its meeting with professor Sieglinde Gstöhl of the College of Europe in Bruges. A meeting is also scheduled with Mr Bodo Lehmann, the head of the Representation of the State of Baden-Württemberg to the EU, where the delegation will talk about the experiences and challenges of representing Baden-Württemberg in the EU. Finally, the delegation will visit the EFTA House, where it will meet with the director of the EEA Financial Mechanism Office, Mr Henning Stirø, to discuss the EEA and Norway Grants programme, in which EFTA partners Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland participate.

A delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committees generally undertakes a foreign trip every year. This year's FAC-N delegation will be headed by Committee President Tiana Angelina Moser (GLP/ZH) and include National Council members Sibel Arslan (GP/BS), Claudia Friedl (SP/SG), Anna Giacometti (FDP/GR), Roland Rino Büchel (SVP/SG), Niklaus-Samuel Gugger (The Centre.EPP/ZH), Franz Grüter (SVP/LU), Roger Köppel (SVP/ZH) and Fabian Molina (SP/ZH). National Council member Eric Nussbaumer (SP/BL), who is the president of the EFTA/EU Delegation, will also be accompanying the FAC-N Delegation.

Tiana Angelina Moser
Committee President
Tel.: +4176 388 66 81

Florent Tripet Cordier
Committee Secretary
Tel.: +4158 322 94 47
